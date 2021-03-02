PSA: Dorathy Bachor just Launched a Lingerie Line Curvy #BellaStylistas Will Love

It’s 2021 and we are excited that more fashion brands are offering sizing that suits every body in existence. We are always excited to spotlight new brands that are celebrating people of all shapes and sizes, specifically in the lingerie department.

One of our favourite curvy #BellaStylistas Dorathy Bachor is leading the pack with her new lingerie brand; MFC Lingerie. The reality TV star announced yesterday the launch of MFC and unveiled a sultry new collection that features body-positive lingerie in unique silhouettes and made with comfortable fabrics.

She said in a statement following the release:

In collaboration with a team that is passionate about disrupting and redefining the lingerie market with its affordable price and wide-ranging lingerie categories, MFC Lingerie is a brand that focuses on designing lingerie fit to flatter a Curvy woman leaving her confident, comfortable and chic. My priority is making full chested women look and feel good. I want to provide a one-stop marketplace for full chested women to find all their lingerie needs. This first collection is an everyday basic, my girls need bras to move around. We will come to you with other categories and provocative designs shortly.

