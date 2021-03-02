Connect with us

PSA: Dorathy Bachor just Launched a Lingerie Line Curvy #BellaStylistas Will Love

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Tiffany Haddish, Chioma Ikokwu, Lisa Folawiyo & More

WATCH: Ruth E. Carter discusses the Must-See Fashion Moments in the New #Coming2America Movie

We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Toyin Lawani’s Stunning Looks For Her Birthday

BN Red Carpet (Virtual) Fab: 78th Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

#BNSWomensMonth: Everything You Need To Know About BellaNaija Style Women's Month 2021

Prepare to Completely Obsess Over this Fierce New April & Alex Collection

Style Star: Here are 10 Times Debbie Beeko Looked Gorgeous in Black!

See How Style Stars Rocked Colour Combos this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 134

The Daramolas are the Perfect Cover Couple for Media Room Hub's Valentine Issue

Published

3 hours ago

It’s 2021 and we are excited that more fashion brands are offering sizing that suits every body in existence. We are always excited to spotlight new brands that are celebrating people of all shapes and sizes, specifically in the lingerie department.

One of our favourite curvy #BellaStylistas Dorathy Bachor is leading the pack with her new lingerie brand; MFC Lingerie. The reality TV star announced yesterday the launch of MFC and unveiled a sultry new collection that features body-positive lingerie in unique silhouettes and made with comfortable fabrics.

She said in a statement following the release:

In collaboration with a team that is passionate about disrupting and redefining the lingerie market with its affordable price and wide-ranging lingerie categories, MFC Lingerie is a brand that focuses on designing lingerie fit to flatter a Curvy woman leaving her confident, comfortable and chic.

My priority is making full chested women look and feel good. I want to provide a one-stop marketplace for full chested women to find all their lingerie needs. This first collection is an everyday basic, my girls need bras to move around. We will come to you with other categories and provocative designs shortly.

See more photos below:

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! 

Watch the teaser video below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MFC LINGERIE 👙 (@mfc_lingerie)

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

