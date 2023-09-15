Connect with us

The Trailer for Kunle Afolayan's "Ijogbon" Will Leave You Wanting More | Watch



Published

4 hours ago

 on

Grab some popcorn, thriller fans, because Kunle Afolayan is set to drop another cinematic gem that will have you on the edge of your seat.

We reported in January about the acclaimed filmmaker’s upcoming release, Ijogbon,” a gripping coming-of-age drama-adventure featuring a stellar cast including Ruby Akubueze, Kayode Ojuolape, Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa, Fawaz Aina, Yemi Solade, Gabriel Afolayan, Bimbo Manuel, Adunni Ade, and Dorathy Bachor, among others. The film follows the journey of four teenagers hailing from a remote village in southwest Nigeria who stumble upon a pouch of diamonds and choose to keep it, setting off a chain of perilous events. While we’ve already been treated to a tonne of behind-the-scenes and set photos, the official trailer dropped today.

In the trailer, Ruby Akubueze, Kayode Ojuolape, Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa, and Fawaz Aina discover the hidden diamonds, unwittingly thrusting themselves into a world of trouble. Their initial aim was simply to find an escape from their village, but instead, they find themselves ensnared in a perilous web.

“Ijogbon” delves into the shared human experiences, coloured by unique cultural backgrounds and belief systems. The film also shares a poignant portrayal of the aspirations and challenges faced by rural teenagers in pursuit of a brighter future, even if it means resorting to a daring “Japa” (emigration from the country).

Well, we’ll have to wait until October 13 for it to premiere on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below:





