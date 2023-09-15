Doyin Talks About Premonitions, Strategy and the All Stars House on “The Dip” | Watch

Doyin is the latest evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate to be summoned to BellaNaija’s exciting Q&A session, “The Dip.”

Doyin talks about the many premonitions she had before eviction night: dreaming about her mom taking her home, waking up with a cold, and the nagging feeling she had.

She also opens up about why she decided to go back into the house, not having a strategy, her top 5 predictions, and more.

See the video below: