Connect with us

BN TV Scoop

Doyin Talks About Premonitions, Strategy and the All Stars House on “The Dip” | Watch

BN TV Music

Watch: Let Tayo Aina Take You on a VIP Tour with Adekunle Gold in London

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Another Hilarious Episode of “Teropi Secxxion”

BN TV

Iyabo Ojo Joins Toke Makinwa on this Episode of “Toke Moments” | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Trailer for Kunle Afolayan's "Ijogbon" Will Leave You Wanting More | Watch

BN TV

Watch Tolani Baj’s New Vlog

BN TV Scoop

Kim Oprah is the Latest Guest on BellaNaija’s “The Dip” | Watch

BN TV

Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola Return with Season 3 of Their 'How Far?’ Podcast | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Living

Indulge Your Taste Buds with Kiki Foodies' Extra Juicy Chicken Recipe

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

RMD Dives Deep into Love, Fidelity, Family, & Life on “The Teju Babyface Podcast”

BN TV

Doyin Talks About Premonitions, Strategy and the All Stars House on “The Dip” | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Doyin is the latest evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate to be summoned to BellaNaija’s exciting Q&A session, “The Dip.”

Doyin talks about the many premonitions she had before eviction night: dreaming about her mom taking her home, waking up with a cold, and the nagging feeling she had.

She also opens up about why she decided to go back into the house, not having a strategy, her top 5 predictions, and more.

See the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Are We A Sexually Deprived Generation? 

Abisola Oladele Tanzako: AI is Pushing Writers to Be More Intentional about Their Work

BN Prose: The Liquidator by Grace Ogor

Listen! Asake’s Fashion Sense is Intentional

#BNCampusSeries: Despite Struggling With ADHD, Uwakwe Miriam Graduated as the Best Student in Her Class
css.php