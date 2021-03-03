Connect with us

Style

The Fashion-Forward Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 64

Style

PSA: Dorathy Bachor just Launched a Lingerie Line Curvy #BellaStylistas Will Love

Style

Tiffany Haddish Rocks Blonde Buzz Cut at the Golden Globes 2021

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Tiffany Haddish, Chioma Ikokwu, Lisa Folawiyo & More

Style

WATCH: Ruth E. Carter discusses the Must-See Fashion Moments in the New #Coming2America Movie

Scoop Style

We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Toyin Lawani’s Stunning Looks For Her Birthday

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

BN Red Carpet (Virtual) Fab: 78th Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

Beauty Style

#BNSWomensMonth: Everything You Need To Know About BellaNaija Style Women's Month 2021

Style

All You Need to Know About Cynthia Erivo’s 78th Golden Globes Vibrant Look

Style

Prepare to Completely Obsess Over this Fierce New April & Alex Collection

Style

The Fashion-Forward Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 64

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle 

@alerobuttercup
@powedeawujo
@dakoreea
@alex_unusual
@queenanita_u
@ashwaaqfidar
@ellarh_h
@bolanle
@tams.lookbook
@sadebeautypro

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

You’ve Got the Light, Let’s Make it Shine… BellaNaija Presents BN Creatives’ Corner

DonateNG’s Medical Support Campaign is Changing the Lives of Nigerians

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Mfonobong Inyang: ASUU/FG Impasse is a Tragedy of Tertiary Tutelage

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (6)
Advertisement
css.php