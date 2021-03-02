Connect with us

Tiffany Haddish Rocks Blonde Buzz Cut at the Golden Globes 2021

Tiffany Haddish Rocks Blonde Buzz Cut at the Golden Globes 2021

Published

1 day ago

 on

@tiffanyhaddish

Tiffany Haddish started off her awards season strong and has kept up that momentum admirably. The Comedian and Actress looked dropped-dead gorgeous while attending the Golden Globes on Sunday evening.

@albertaferretti

She was absolutely radiant in Alberta Ferretti‘s metallic off-shoulder dress which had a modern look and an amazing figure-hugging silhouette.

Tiffany was styled by Law Roach of Luxury Law, she rocked a gorgeous platinum blonde buzz-cut to complement her soft glowy makeup look, accentuated by gold hoop earrings. To finish the look, Tiffany wore classic black pumps.

 

Credits
Stylist:@luxurylaw
Hair:@hair4kicks
Makeup:@ernestocasillas

