Style
Tiffany Haddish Rocks Blonde Buzz Cut at the Golden Globes 2021
Tiffany Haddish started off her awards season strong and has kept up that momentum admirably. The Comedian and Actress looked dropped-dead gorgeous while attending the Golden Globes on Sunday evening.
She was absolutely radiant in Alberta Ferretti‘s metallic off-shoulder dress which had a modern look and an amazing figure-hugging silhouette.
Tiffany was styled by Law Roach of Luxury Law, she rocked a gorgeous platinum blonde buzz-cut to complement her soft glowy makeup look, accentuated by gold hoop earrings. To finish the look, Tiffany wore classic black pumps.
Credits
Stylist:@luxurylaw
Hair:@hair4kicks
Makeup:@ernestocasillas