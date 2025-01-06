Temi Otedola Reflects on 10 Years of Resilience & Growth in the Creative Industry

Temi Otedola usually keeps things private, but this time, she took to Instagram to reflect on her 10-year journey in the creative industry. Ten years ago, at just 17, she launched jtofashion.com, a passion project she started while juggling university classes and photoshoots.

Fast forward to today, and Temi’s journey has been nothing short of transformative. From fashion blogging to acting, singing, creative direction, and even podcasting, she’s tried it all. But as she reflected, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

There was also so much trial and error in my journey: failed projects, imposter syndrome, no’s, and many bad outfits.

Still, she pushed through. And now, she’s proud—not just of the achievements, but of the resilience and consistency it took to get here.

I wish I could hug that girl and tell her all the hard work would pay off. I find it really hard to be proud of my accomplishments because often careers in online media are seen as only glamorous. Nobody but you sees the 10,000 hours of work behind the scenes. But I am DAMN proud of myself. I never usually give myself the credit, but this first week of 2025, I’ve been a bit nostalgic. I’ve looked back over the countless photoshoots, rehearsals, emails, meetings, pitches, auditions, 5am call times, and missed opportunities. I’m proud of myself for never giving up on my dreams and staying consistent throughout my 20s. Thanks goes to God. I also couldn’t have done this without all of you guys—my family, partner, team, friends, mentors, teachers, brands, collaborators, and everyone who has supported my dreams so far.

From starting out in the Nigerian creative scene to representing Africa on a global stage, Temi has broken barriers, including becoming the first African digital ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

