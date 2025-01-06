Connect with us

Inspired Living Scoop

Temi Otedola Reflects on 10 Years of Resilience & Growth in the Creative Industry

Features Inspired

Mfonobong Inyang: Pearls That Can Move The Needle For You In 2025

Inspired Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

"Little Viola is Squealing!" Viola Davis Says as She Receives Golden Globes' Cecil B. DeMille Award

BN TV Inspired Scoop

Denzel Washington Just Added 'Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient' from Joe Biden to His Legacy

Career Inspired

Professor Ijeoma Uchegbu Honoured as Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire

Features Inspired

Smart Emmanuel: How You Can Turn Your Pain Into Power

Inspired Scoop Sweet Spot

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Named Harper’s Bazaar España’s Woman of the Year in Literature

Inspired Living

From Uche Pedro to Aliko Dangote – See Chude Jideonwo's 150 Most Influential People in Culture for 2024

Events Inspired News Promotions

Aproko Doctor Brings Sustainable Power to Epe General Hospital with Luminous Solar Solutions

Inspired

Stephanie Okereke Linus Partners with George Washington University to Launch Maternal Health Initiative in Africa

Inspired

Temi Otedola Reflects on 10 Years of Resilience & Growth in the Creative Industry

From fashion blogging to acting, singing, creative direction, and even podcasting, Temi’s journey has been nothing short of transformative.

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Photo credit: L’Oreal/Instagram

Temi Otedola usually keeps things private, but this time, she took to Instagram to reflect on her 10-year journey in the creative industry. Ten years ago, at just 17, she launched jtofashion.com, a passion project she started while juggling university classes and photoshoots.

Fast forward to today, and Temi’s journey has been nothing short of transformative. From fashion blogging to acting, singing, creative direction, and even podcasting, she’s tried it all. But as she reflected, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

There was also so much trial and error in my journey: failed projects, imposter syndrome, no’s, and many bad outfits.

Still, she pushed through. And now, she’s proud—not just of the achievements, but of the resilience and consistency it took to get here.

I wish I could hug that girl and tell her all the hard work would pay off. I find it really hard to be proud of my accomplishments because often careers in online media are seen as only glamorous. Nobody but you sees the 10,000 hours of work behind the scenes.

But I am DAMN proud of myself. I never usually give myself the credit, but this first week of 2025, I’ve been a bit nostalgic. I’ve looked back over the countless photoshoots, rehearsals, emails, meetings, pitches, auditions, 5am call times, and missed opportunities. I’m proud of myself for never giving up on my dreams and staying consistent throughout my 20s.

Thanks goes to God. I also couldn’t have done this without all of you guys—my family, partner, team, friends, mentors, teachers, brands, collaborators, and everyone who has supported my dreams so far.

From starting out in the Nigerian creative scene to representing Africa on a global stage, Temi has broken barriers, including becoming the first African digital ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

See her full post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php