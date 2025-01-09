Spaghetti & Meatballs with a New Twist: The No-Egg Recipe by Mwikali Scovia

Whether large or small, beef or pork, in a rich red sauce or smothered in gravy, there’s a meatball for everyone. Spaghetti and meatballs is a classic dish that’s easy to make and sure to please. Perfect for novice cooks, it’s a recipe that can be adjusted to your taste and made to fit any occasion.

The ingredients Mwikali Scovia of Infoods Specials uses are simple: minced meat (beef, pork, or a mix), spaghetti, onions, carrots, assorted peppers, tomatoes, garlic, cloves, bread crumbs, black pepper, milk, oregano, thyme, tomato paste, cooking oil, and a pinch of salt.

Mwikali adds her own twist to the traditional spaghetti and meatballs by skipping eggs, which are often used in the conventional method. Instead, she recommends using beef with a bit of fat, as opposed to lean meat, to ensure the meatballs stay juicy and tender, avoiding dryness.

This delicious homemade spaghetti and meatball recipe is easy to follow and uses a simple list of ingredients. Whether you prefer ground beef, turkey, chicken, pork, or lamb, this recipe is guaranteed to satisfy.

Watch the recipe below to learn how to make this comforting classic with a new twist