Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Spaghetti & Meatballs with a New Twist: The No-Egg Recipe by Mwikali Scovia

BN TV Movies & TV

From "A Piece of the Action" to "Abbott Elementary": Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares Her Inspiring Career Path with People

BN TV Movies & TV

Timini Egbuson Debuts as Co-Executive Producer for Valentine's Day Film "Reel Love"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Official! Kemi Adetiba Announces "King of Boys 3" Sequel on Her Birthday

BN TV Cuisine

Craving Tasty, Soft Egg Rolls? Joyful Cook's Perfect Recipe Has You Covered

BN TV Music

Qing Madi Pours Her Heart into "Favourite Pyscho" on COLORS

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired News Relationships Style Weddings

The Best Dressed Couple at the Golden Globes: Morris & Pamela Chestnut

BN TV

New Season, New Conversations: Amanda Dara is Back with Open Up Podcast Season 2

BN TV Cuisine

Follow Cooking With Ijey's Guide to Making Soft and Fluffy Fish Roll Buns

BN TV Music

Did You Miss These Timeless Classics by Majek Fashek and Ras Kimono? Watch!

BN TV

Spaghetti & Meatballs with a New Twist: The No-Egg Recipe by Mwikali Scovia

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Whether large or small, beef or pork, in a rich red sauce or smothered in gravy, there’s a meatball for everyone. Spaghetti and meatballs is a classic dish that’s easy to make and sure to please. Perfect for novice cooks, it’s a recipe that can be adjusted to your taste and made to fit any occasion.

The ingredients Mwikali Scovia of Infoods Specials uses are simple: minced meat (beef, pork, or a mix), spaghetti, onions, carrots, assorted peppers, tomatoes, garlic, cloves, bread crumbs, black pepper, milk, oregano, thyme, tomato paste, cooking oil, and a pinch of salt.

Mwikali adds her own twist to the traditional spaghetti and meatballs by skipping eggs, which are often used in the conventional method. Instead, she recommends using beef with a bit of fat, as opposed to lean meat, to ensure the meatballs stay juicy and tender, avoiding dryness.

This delicious homemade spaghetti and meatball recipe is easy to follow and uses a simple list of ingredients. Whether you prefer ground beef, turkey, chicken, pork, or lamb, this recipe is guaranteed to satisfy.

Watch the recipe below to learn how to make this comforting classic with a new twist

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php