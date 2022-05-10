Connect with us

This New Big Brother Naija Report Shows There's More To The Show Than Is Observed

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Mistakes People Make With Daily Affirmations

BellaNaija collaborates with USAID and RISE Project to Support Women With Dignity Kits in Adamawa

Mai Atafo shines on ThisDay Style Magazine's Latest Cover

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have an Awesome Weekend With all the Beautiful Features From This Week

Sabrina Stuns Effortlessly On Schick's Magazine 5th Anniversary Cover!

How This Congolese Mechanic Transforms Small Cars to Limousines

BNWeekInReview: All the Trendy Highlights From This Week

It's Kemi Adetiba & Oscar Heman-Ackah's #UndeniablyYours2022 Trad

“A Man of Sound Mind & Great Sense of History” - The Many Reactions to the News of the Passing of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi

This New Big Brother Naija Report Shows There’s More To The Show Than Is Observed

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The second edition of the Big Brother Naija report has been put out by Plaqad, a new global marketing and public relations technology company.

The second Big Brother Naija report goes into even more detail. It examines the show’s direct influence on sponsors, advertisers, and the companies that are plugged in. As the globe grapples with the COVID-19 epidemic, the report analyses data to reveal how people watch and consume BBNaija-related material. It also explores the show’s ability to create celebrities and influence culture.

The Big Brother Naija report, which was released at the 2022 edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference, tells us a lot about how people feel about the famous reality TV show, how it affects Nigerian youth culture, and how it affects the Nigerian economy.

The programme has created employment, increased brand exposure, and sparked consumer purchases. Season 6 of BBNaija generated up to 12,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The show pits 12–20 people against one another in an isolated house for a $218,000 (₦90m) grand prize. Every day, the roommates do chores and activities that should endear them to the viewers. Over the course of a few weeks, the audience votes on which housemates will stay and which will be kicked out. Ultimately, the most adored housemate wins.

How do so many people fall in love with a group of people they barely knew before the first episode of each season? On a whim, the roommates form new connections that might turn into lasting friendships. These are intriguing topics for social psychologists.

In the new report, it was revealed that:

  • 64% of viewers admitted that the show provided emotional and mental satisfaction for them post-pandemic.
  • 75% of ex-housemates say that participating in BBNaija helped them achieve some of their life goals.
  • 57% of the people who answered say that seeing a brand sponsor at the show makes them more likely to patronise that brand.
  • 53% of the people who answered also think that BBNaija is a better way to get ahead than going to college.
  • The BBNaija show is a rallying point for family and friends who enjoy adult entertainment. For instance, the report shows that 71.7% of respondents watch the show communally with family and friends.

According to Plaqad’s founder, Ayeni Adekunle, the report was derived through primary and secondary statistical sources and comprised both qualitative and quantitative research methods. “In step with our culture of due diligence, we leveraged technology to give a comprehensive report on this famed show. Using varied research methodologies, we can provide a robust report that will be a reference point in economic and socio-cultural discourse. The BBNaija Report is documented proof that the popular reality show is a giant marketing machine that enables brand viability as well as opportunities for talent and entrepreneurial development,” Ayeni said.

Visit bbnaija.plaqad.com to download a free copy.

