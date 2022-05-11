“I’ve been waiting for this moment” – Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is Coming to Nigeria, Ghana, SA, Kenya

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The long anticipated moment is here! Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin is coming to countries in Africa!

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, 11 May 2022, the singer-turned-beauty mogul and soon to be mummy announced that her beauty and skin care line would be launched in Africa this same month.

Fenty Beauty was launched in the fall of 2017 and has since then been growing sporadically. The mission of the line to make cosmetics and skin care products for all skin tones was embraced by millions of people worldwide.

The official instagram account of the beauty line reiterated her post with a sequel post captioned “The wait is finally OVA!!”

See how the beauty mogul announces her beauty products coming to Africa.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Rihanna

