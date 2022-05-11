Just In: Rihanna Announces Fenty Beauty & Skin Launch in Africa

Beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna has announced that her coveted Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands will be available to select African countries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

The singer-songwriter recently released a statement via her Instagram post:

i’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica

The official Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Instagram accounts also shared the announcement in a joint post, writing:

The wait is finally OVA!!! 🌍AFRICA – we pullin up! 🙌🏾 Who ready?! We’ve been workin hard to make this happen! We’ll be available in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Namibia, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe local retailers starting MAY 27! #FENTYAFRICA ✨

Started by Rihanna in 2017 with the mission to make products for people with all skin tones, Fenty Beauty and Skin will be available to local retailers in select African countries. We can’t wait!

