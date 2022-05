Uche Natori just released a makeup tutorial on her YouTube channel for creating a perfect glass skin-like look, and it is everything and more!

The British-Nigerian Beauty influencer is known for creating and releasing DIY videos to help everyone get the best base and achieve the perfect finish. We can not wait for you to get into all the goodness her latest video has to offer.

Enjoy the full video below!

