6 Flawless Foundation Tips You Should Know – You’re Welcome

Beauty

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Foundation application is probably one of the most crucial elements of natural-looking makeup. If your base looks overdone, the quest for a second-skin finish will fall flat. The key is to make sure the foundation vanishes into your complexion completely.

If you are looking for ways to make your foundation look like a second skin, look no further. Below are six ways to achieve that ever-elusive, flawless finish.

Know Your Skin Type

When selecting a foundation, going for the formula that matches your skin type is perhaps the most vital factor. We recommend a moisturizing formulation for dry skin and a matte finish formula if your skin skews oily. It’s also important to consider the product type—if you have oily skin, you might get by using a balm-like foundation, whereas someone with dry skin might prefer a liquid foundation.

Prep Your Skin With Hydration

Before applying foundation, you need to create a glowing canvas. It’s simple: dry skin and foundation don’t mix. To supercharge your glow, you need a moisturizing cream thick enough to hydrate but thin enough to look good underneath your foundation.

Prime as Needed

Primers create a silky-smooth, poreless canvas for your makeup to adhere to, when applied correctly, it helps your face and eye makeup stay on all day without slipping, fading, or creasing. For a slightly dewier finish, opt for a water-based primer.

Find Your Correct Colour Match

If your foundation is darker than your neck or too light for your skin tone, it is a dead giveaway that you’re wearing foundation. To avoid this, choose three foundations closest to your skin tone and apply a sample of each on your jaw down to your neck. Whichever one appears invisible is your match.

The Right Blending Technique

How you apply your foundation is up to you, but if you want the absolute best, photoshop-level finish, opt for beauty blenders (or any good makeup sponge). This is because brush bristles tend to leave little streaks and lines on your face, and your fingers/hands are unable to buff, blend, or distribute foundation in a way that looks natural.

Blot, Don’t Dust

To hide shine, skip dusting on loose powder and instead reach for the blotting papers. Not only does this step cut shine, but it leaves behind a flattering glow, too.

