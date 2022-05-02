Ini Dima-Okojie & Nancy Isime Delivered All the Make Inspo You Need on Guardian Life Magazine’s Latest Cover!

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ini Dima-Okojie and Nancy Isime, stars of Netflix’s upcoming thriller and limited series Blood Sisters, cover the latest issue of Guardian Life Magazine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

Their striking beauty looks on the cover done by Beauty By Vellah is surely giving us in-trend makeup inspiration; Ini’s eyes are accentuated with rhinestones, while Nancy is sporting a bold red lip with soft eyes.

In this issue, the pair talk about how they embodied their characters and the bond they shared on the set while giving tidbits about the upcoming series.

They switched up their beauty looks to soft glam, this time showing their gorgeous outfits styled by Laurel Maris. Ini looks divine in a white dress featuring a brown feathered collar, while Nancy is breathtaking in a sparkling green dress with gold embroidery paired well with statement gold jewellery.

Read the full feature here.

Credits

Creative Direction: @ingydeca
Photography@idrisdawodu
Styling@laurelmaris_
Hair@tonysbeautyace
Makeup@beautybyvellah
Magazine design@phleezgh

