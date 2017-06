In her new video, beauty vlogger Dimma Umeh shares 5 oily skin hacks that’ll help your foundation stay on ALL DAY! Wouldn’t that be awesome? She also shares her favourite tips and tricks on how to make your foundation not look cakey.

Some of these tips include blotting your face with a tissue and not a handkerchief and staying away from a mattifying primer or miosturiser if you have oily skin because it makes your skin more oily.

Watch

