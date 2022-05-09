Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Mistakes People Make With Daily Affirmations

Millions of people, globally, use positive affirmations to manifest success, happiness, fulfilment, peace, harmony, and so on. What you see, think, feel and say are all types of affirmations. Although they deliver very powerful results in line with your dreams, vision, goals and desires, affirmation is not voodoo or magic. It is a technique and tool that can be used to boost action and produce rapid results. However, affirmations don’t work for some people, simply because they use them incorrectly.

Here are a few mistakes you can avoid if you want affirmations to work for you:

Having no clarity of vision, dreams and goals

Many people make the mistake of trying to achieve results in their lives without having clarity of their vision, dream and goal. According to Walt Disney, “If you can dream it, you can do it.” Without the effective use of our brains, we can’t achieve anything great. For example, if we do not understand the imagery dynamics of our brains, it won’t deliver.

Our brain works in pictures, not words. For instance, if I ask how comfortable blue sofa chairs are? You’d have to picture a blue sofa in your mind, imagine how it feels to sit on it, then attempt to respond based on your imagination. That’s the way our brains are wired – in pictures. It’s also through pictures we imagine and manifest our ideal vision.

Words create the pictures that motivate and drive us to take action. Words also describe the pictures we hold in our minds. So if you do not picture your vision, dream, goals, in your subconscious mind and then align it with what you say, you won’t create the results that you want from using affirmations.

No alignment between your vision, goals, values, beliefs and affirmations

As a life coach, I found out many years ago that when people are striving, working and living out of alignment with their core values and beliefs, it creates internal conflicts, personal misery, unhappiness and demotivation.

Interestingly, things go terribly wrong, when people speak, think, act and live in misalignment with their values and beliefs. To get incredible results with your affirmation, they must align with your vision, dream, goals, values and emotions.

No emotional connection and passion attached to your affirmations

For affirmations to work wonders for you, you must connect emotionally to what you say.

According to Henri Frederic Amiel, “Without passion, man is a mere latent force and possibility, like the flint which awaits the shock of the iron before it can give forth its spark.”

Your affirmations must therefore be declared with passion, emotions and a focus on your specific goals or dream. Avoid negative thinking. Thinking of the many ways things will go wrong will sap your emotional energy, and this will affect your affirmations.

Giving up before results start manifesting

The mistake many people make is that they give up the process mid-stream. Commitment and consistency are key. Once you start visioning, meditation, affirmation and action, you must keep at it daily for at least 30 days.

If you are working on various areas of your life all at the same time, you have to declare affirmations specifically for each area of your life for a minimum of 30 days. For example, if you’re working on your finances, you must declare your financial affirmations every day for a minimum of 30 days. If you’re working on your self-esteem at the same time, you also have to declare affirmations for self-esteem for a minimum of 30 days. You can’t assume that because you declare affirmations for your finances, it will also work for your self-esteem desires.

Be very specific in your affirmations, as each project requires equal focus, energy and attention. The truth is that most people have incredibly short attention spans, and they are distracted continuously. To make affirmations work for you, you have to master your attention span, which only comes with practice. By practising your positive affirmations daily, you can learn how to master your attention. When you can learn how to master your attention, you will start to master your manifestations.

When it comes to affirmations delivering rapid results, it is all about focus, energy, attention and consistency. Also, don’t give up too soon, when you do this, you don’t give the affirmations enough time to come into fruition.

No actions in alignment with your affirmations

Affirmations, by themselves, cannot deliver results. It is not magic. Although affirmations are spiritual, they need your actions for them to manifest.

Affirmations need an action plan. Please, stop waiting for any breakthrough without taking action, it will only lead to frustration. Until you have a supportive action plan for your affirmation, you’re only joking.

As you declare your affirmations, be conscious and aware of what you’re saying, see it manifesting, believe it is happening or has happened, back it up with actions and watch it transform your mind, body and life.