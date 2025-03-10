How Can You Position Yourself for Greatness? Watch Lanre Olusola Share Strategies

Connect with us

True positioning is about discernment, preparation and aligning with the right people.
Success isn’t just about hard work or luck. It’s about alignment. True positioning isn’t something you force; it’s something God orchestrates. But before any takeover happens, there’s a process. A transformation. A reshaping.

On a recent episode of Be Transformed, Lanre Olusola broke it down, using powerful biblical examples like Esther, Joseph and Daniel. Each of them stepped into greatness, but not by chance. It was through divine preparation, strategic relationships and knowing when to move.

Joseph’s ability to interpret dreams put him before Pharaoh, but it was the cupbearer placed in his life by God who connected him to the opportunity. Esther didn’t just rely on beauty; she moved with wisdom, favour and obedience to divine timing. Daniel wasn’t just skilled; he had the discipline and spiritual insight to navigate power structures.

Lanre explained that true positioning starts with submission. Allowing God to refine you for the place He’s taking you. It’s about discernment, preparation and aligning with the right people. It’s about knowing that when the time comes, your transformation will meet your opportunity.

