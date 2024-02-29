Be Transformed By The Catalyst: Finding A Balance Between Traditional and Modern Parenting

Parenting in the 21st century has become a complex terrain where traditional African parenting values and modern demands have to coexist. Striving towards balance is crucial as we embrace modernity and its sophisticated features. Therefore, we should embrace traditional African values and modern features simultaneously to achieve harmony in our parenting approach.

Our African traditions and heritage are the basis of our cultural identity. As African parents, we have a crucial role to play in passing down core African values, customs, and a sense of heritage to our children. Studies have shown that strong family bonds have a positive impact on child development. A traditional family structure fosters close relationships that provide emotional and psychological support, which is crucial for a child’s well-being.

Meanwhile, we now live in a digital age, where our children ’s survival and success are hinged on them cultivating digital literacy. Generally, a moderate use of technology can enhance cognitive and social development in children. Even though engendering African culture, and tradition, and establishing our core African values in our children are very key, as parents we must also embrace technology, ensuring that our children develop the necessary skills to navigate the new digital landscape responsibly.

Finding a balance

In the past, parents made most decisions for their children, including which schools they attended, the subjects they studied, their professions, and even who they married. However, modern parenting must encourage independence, critical thinking skills, and decision-making abilities. Research shows that autonomy-supportive parenting positively impacts children’s psychological well-being. It is crucial to empower children to think critically and make informed decisions on their own from an early age to enhance their learning, growth, and maturity in the digital age.

As parents, to achieve a balance between African traditional values and modernisation, we need to become more open-minded and exposed to the new world order. We must develop a growth mindset, flexible thinking, and effective communication with our Gen Alpha, Gen Z, and Millennial children. In today’s world, we must train our children to blend African traditions with modern approaches to living to prepare them for a diverse and interconnected world.

Research shows that incorporating global perspectives into our upbringing modules while preserving our African cultural heritage contributes to a child’s well-rounded development. As parents, we have a significant responsibility to the next generation, and we must learn to balance African tradition and modernity. We must create environments that nurture African authentic cultural identity and embrace technological advancements, encourage independent and critical thinking, and foster open communication. The key lies in weaving between the two worlds harmoniously to prepare our children for the complexities of the 21st century, thereby succeeding in our parenting roles as caregivers, midwives, and life guides.