BNRSVP Events This Weekend

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, September 20, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Showtime Sundays – Showtime Bowl Series XI
Date: Friday, September 20, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Showtime Arena, Meadow Hall School, Lekki
RSVP: HERE
Carmel Worship Experience
Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Zion Tribe, Fadeyi, Yaba Road, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Games Night
Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Grey Matter Social Space
RSVP: HERE
Downtown Rave
Venue: Lagos Island
Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 1 PM
Venue: 175b Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island
RSVP: HERE
She Code Africa Summit 2024
Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: The Zone Tech Park, Beside UPS, Gbagada Expressway
RSVP: HERE
Nativ Breakfast Club
Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: 270 Herbert Macaulay Way
RSVP: HERE
SINGLE & THRIVING
Date: Saturday 21 – Sunday 22 September, 2024
Time: 2 PM Saturday, 8:00 AM & 10 AM, Sunday
Venue: 23, LEKKI-EPE EXPRESSWAY, SANGOTEDO LAGOS
RSVP: FREE
Grill on Dock
Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: The Hive By BE . Tarzan Jetty Admiralty Way
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.