Connect with us

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events Promotions

Mark Your Calendar: Akada Children’s Book Festival Is Back for Its Sixth Edition on October 26th

Beauty Events News Promotions Style

#MessWithLancôme Lagos Event – A Beauty Playground with No Rules

Events News Promotions Style

Episode 11 of the Shopaholic Series Is Here! Ladies' Dinner Shopping With Kiekie at Vane Style

Events News Promotions

Allison and BHM Announce "Africa Breakfast Convos" at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79)

Events Movies & TV

2024 Emmy Awards: “Shōgun,” "The Bear," and “Hacks” Lead Big Wins—Watch Highlights & See the Red Carpet Looks

Events News Promotions Style

2024 Foreign Investment Network International Forum Set to Host World Leaders and Experts in the USA

Events News Promotions

From Customer Retention to Mental Wellness: Key Takeaways from Beauty Connect 2024

Events Music News Promotions

Experience Style and Sound at World Teezer Day: Fashion Fizz and Life’s A Beach Party!

Events News Promotions

Selar Announces Third Annual Creator Summit: 'Living the Pan-African Dream as a Creator'

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Avatar photo

Published

27 mins ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE


Showtime Sundays – Showtime Bowl Series XI

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Showtime Arena, Meadow Hall School, Lekki
RSVP: HERE

Carmel Worship Experience 

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Zion Tribe, Fadeyi, Yaba Road, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Games Night

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Grey Matter Social Space
RSVP: HERE

Downtown Rave

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 4 AM
Venue: Lagos Island

RSVP: HERE
Shapes and Composition

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 1 PM
Venue: 175b Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island
RSVP: HERE

She Code Africa Summit 2024

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: The Zone Tech Park, Beside UPS, Gbagada Expressway
RSVP: HERE


Nativ Breakfast Club

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: 270 Herbert Macaulay Way
RSVP: HERE


SINGLE & THRIVING

Date: Saturday 21 – Sunday 22 September, 2024
Time: 2 PM Saturday, 8:00 AM & 10 AM, Sunday
Venue: 23, LEKKI-EPE EXPRESSWAY, SANGOTEDO LAGOS
RSVP: FREE


Grill on Dock 

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: The Hive By BE . Tarzan Jetty Admiralty Way
RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php