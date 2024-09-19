BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE



Showtime Sundays – Showtime Bowl Series XI

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Showtime Arena, Meadow Hall School, Lekki

RSVP: HERE

Carmel Worship Experience

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Zion Tribe, Fadeyi, Yaba Road, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Games Night

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Grey Matter Social Space

RSVP: HERE

Downtown Rave

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024



Time: 4 AM

Venue: Lagos Island RSVP: HERE Shapes and Composition Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Time: 1 PM

Venue: 175b Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island

RSVP: HERE

She Code Africa Summit 2024 Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Time: 9 AM

Venue: The Zone Tech Park, Beside UPS, Gbagada Expressway

RSVP: HERE



Nativ Breakfast Club

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Time: 9 AM

Venue: 270 Herbert Macaulay Way

RSVP: HERE



SINGLE & THRIVING

Date: Saturday 21 – Sunday 22 September, 2024

Time: 2 PM Saturday, 8:00 AM & 10 AM, Sunday

Venue: 23, LEKKI-EPE EXPRESSWAY, SANGOTEDO LAGOS

RSVP: FREE



Grill on Dock

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: The Hive By BE . Tarzan Jetty Admiralty Way

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.