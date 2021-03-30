Alhaji Tijjani M. Borodo is set to launch a Seminal Autobiography, ‘A Journey in Leadership’ | March 31st

A JOURNEY IN LEADERSHIP: A BOOK ABOUT THE EXEMPLARY TIMES IN THE CAREER OF TIJJANI BORODO

Alhaji Tijjani M. Borodo, Principal Partner, Tijjani M. Borodo & Associates Legal Practitioners, and the immediate past Company Secretary of FBN Holdings, Nigeria’s leading financial services group, is set to launch a seminal autobiography, A Journey in Leadership, by 11 am on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021. The book public presentation will hold at The George Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos State, Nigeria, and will be witnessed by leading professionals in the public and private sectors across the globe.

Dr. Oba Otudeko, CFR, Chairman FBNHoldings is billed to be the Chairman of the occasion. Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, CON, Founder and Chairman, BUA Group, will be the book launcher, while His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu, former Governor of Bauchi State, will be the book presenter. Professor Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), Founding Partner, Kenna Partners, will be the book reviewer.

In line with the COVID-19 protocols and the need to ensure there are no restrictions on participation, the event will also be streamed virtually.

The 180-page book is written to showcase the life and times of Tijjani Borodo as he grew through the ranks in his eventful and celebratory career in the public and private sectors respectively.

Borodo takes readers through his stints with the public sector, the challenges he had, and notable impacts which were instrumental to him becoming the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ministry of Justice, old Kano State (now comprising Jigawa and Kano States) at a very young age.

His experience in the public sector is one he reflects on with great pride as it was instrumental to his preparedness in advancing his career as he switched to the private sector, precisely the banking industry, which is unarguably one of the most regulated sectors in not just Nigeria but leading economies of the world. Borodo had 29 years of experience with FirstBank and FBNHoldings group, retiring as Company Secretary in 2017.

In the foreword by Dr. Omar Ibrahim, Nigeria’s Governor, The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Vienna, Austria, he said: “A Journey in Leadership explores the author’s life through the prism of leadership in five distinct areas of endeavor – public legal practice, banking, corporate governance, social responsibility, and Islamic Education. The book mirrors the life of a man with strong leadership character and positive values in his various endeavors. Much as the work is about the life that the author led, it is also much about the leadership and public service as it is about the history of leading financial institution, the FirstBank Group.”

Expressing his gratitude for a fulfilled career, Tijjani Borodo said: “I remain grateful for my eventful career as I have been able to transcend across various spheres of practices, comprising the public and private (banking) sectors of the economy as these have been instrumental to my growth and preparedness to delve into private practice in a career path I have always loved, the Legal profession. My achievements have been made possible by my family, colleagues, and associates across multiple industries in the world which I remain ever grateful to God for as all these have been made fruitful by His grace.

‘I enjoin everyone to not just get the book but read it and importantly take to its learnings as it will be instrumental to shaping the readers to identifying opportunities, embracing these opportunities and utilizing it at an optimal level whilst being at their best in having a fulfilling and fruitful career. A Journey in Leadership is a tip of the iceberg, and indeed amongst my many contributions to societal development.”, he concluded.

About the Author

Tijjani M. Borodo, LLM, FIoD

Alhaji Tijjani Borodo was the pioneer Company Secretary of FBN Holdings Plc (FBNHoldings) who oversaw the process of admitting FBNHoldings to the Premium Board of The Nigerian Stock Exchange. He retired from FBNHoldings in October 2017 after a successful career spanning over 29 years with the group.

Alhaji Borodo held Directorship positions spanning over two decades on the Boards of First Dependants Nigeria Limited, First Nominees Nigeria, and First Registrars Nigeria Limited, In-sourcing Nigeria Limited, as well as Director and Chairman of FBNQuest Trustees. He is Director, Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN); Second Vice President of Institute of Directors; Director of CIBN Centre for Financial Studies; Member, Board of Directors, Association of Banks Legal Advisers and Company Secretaries.

He holds a law degree from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria, and a Masters in Law degree from the University of Essex, United Kingdom. He holds a B.L (Barrister at Law) from the Nigerian Law School and was called to Bar in 1980. He started his career as a Pupil State Counsel at the Ministry of Justice, Kano State in 1979 and rose to the rank of Director of Public Prosecutions in 1986 before joining FirstBank of Nigeria Limited in 1988.

He occupied various managerial positions within the Bank before being appointed as the Company Secretary in June 1999. He oversaw the Bank’s Secretariat and was the Secretary to the Board of Directors and Annual General meeting for 14 years. Thereafter, he was appointed Company Secretary, FBNHoldings in September 2012. He is a Fellow, Institute of Directors, Nigeria and the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria; Member, International Bar Association, Nigerian Bar Association, and an Honorary Senior Member, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. He has attended courses and programs in various first-rate business and management schools, including Harvard Business School, the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Kellogg School of Management, Illinois and the London College of Management Studies. Alhaji Borodo is happily married with four children and loves swimming, listening to music, and traveling.

