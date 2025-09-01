We Have A Winner…#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

We asked you guys to nominate those deserving, and you have! We have a winner, guys!

And the winner is – Ts Luxuryprints LTD |@ts_luxuryprints

Congratulations!

A BellaNaija rep will contact you shortly.

Hey, BNers!

We are back with another edition of our monthly friendly competition that allows you, our BN Community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The winning small business will be featured as our #BNShareYourHustle awardee of the month, and receive a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and our social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

We look forward to helping you create awareness for your brand and giving your business the much-needed boost.

Here’s how it works:

Leave a comment below, nominating your favourite small-scale business for the month (even if it’s yours!).

Share why you’re nominating this business and what makes it special.

Share the social media handles for the business so we can check them out!

Important points to keep in mind:

Multiple comments for the same business from the same user will only count as one vote.

We will only consider legitimate businesses.

Comments posted on other articles outside of this competition will not be valid.

Other Terms and Conditions apply.

The competition is now open and will end on the 29th of January.

Start nominating your favourites!