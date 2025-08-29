‘Nourishment Fit for You’: Maltina Debuts New Sizes in Back-to-School Tour

The new school year is here, and Maltina made sure families stepped into it with excitement, nourishment, and plenty of joy. In a colourful press conference held on Thursday, August 28th, at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, the brand unveiled its brand-new 25 cl and 50 cl PET bottles, officially kicking off its Nourishment Fit for You campaign and nationwide Back-to-School Tour.

Far beyond a product launch, Maltina used the moment to pledge nourishment for over one million students across Nigeria. The brand also reaffirmed its commitment to educators through the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative, which continues to spotlight and support the role of teachers in shaping the nation’s future.

The new bottles are designed with versatility in mind. The 25 cl PET fits perfectly into children’s lunchboxes and busy school mornings, while the 50 cl PET offers a larger option for parents, young adults, and anyone who needs Maltina to last a little longer. Both underline the campaign’s promise of “nourishment fit for you” no matter the lifestyle, age, or moment.

Speaking at the launch, Sarah Agha, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, explained:

“For over 49 years, Maltina has been more than just a drink. It has been about sharing happiness, building moments, and fuelling togetherness across generations. Now, as we enter our Golden Jubilee year, we are not only celebrating where we’ve come from but also deepening our promise for the future. Because happiness alone is not enough — it must also be nourished. That is the spirit behind our renewed focus: Nourishment Fit for You. We understand that every Nigerian’s life is unique, so we’ve made Maltina more accessible in pack sizes that fit every lifestyle: 25 cl, 33 cl, and 50cl PET bottles. Each one delivers true nourishment, and beyond innovation on shelves, we are expanding nourishment into communities. Through our back-to-school tour, we are pledging to reach one million students nationwide, continuing a legacy of impact that also lives in initiatives like the Maltina Teacher of the Year.”

Guests at the event experienced this promise firsthand with children engaging in playful activities, parents sharing moments of bonding, and teachers reflecting on how Maltina’s support has impacted their classrooms. The event ended not just with excitement for the new PET bottles, but with renewed belief in Maltina’s role as a trusted partner for nourishment, care, and happiness.

As the Back-to-School Tour rolls out across Nigeria, Maltina is reminding families that nourishment isn’t one-size-fits-all. With its new PET bottles, the brand is delivering joy in every portion, proving once again why it remains a household favourite.

