Mark Your Calendars: Entertainment Week Africa 2025 Kicks off This November

The platform behind the iconic Mavin at 10 and Tiwa Savage Live concerts is entering its next chapter. Entertainment Week Lagos is evolving into Entertainment Week Africa (EWA), taking place in Lagos, Nigeria, from November 18–23, 2025, at the Livespot Entertarium and other key venues.

This new identity is more than a name change; it’s a commitment to a new era of African

creativity. It is an acknowledgment that the continent’s talent, culture, and business are all

connected and deserve a unified platform. EWA is where that vision will come to life, uniting everyone from fans to founders in one experience.

What to Expect at EWA

EWA is a full-on experience built for everyone who loves culture, from music and film to fashion and tech. It’s where you can hang out, learn something new, and connect with other creatives.

The EWA Content Festival is a place to find the next big thing in African film. It’s for movie lovers and filmmakers alike, with a full lineup of screenings, premieres, talks with directors, and a space where you can get your work noticed and find new opportunities. The EWA Music Camp is a week-long studio session where emerging producers, songwriters, and engineers will come together to work on a collaborative, EWA-exclusive music project. The goal is to create new songs and help get their music ready for a global audience.

Beyond the main programs, EWA will have a full schedule of live shows and experiences. Attendees

can look forward to the Opening Party, the Jokes n Jollof (Comedy Café), the Turn Up Lagos concert series, and the big finale, the Livespot X Festival. The event will also feature the Gen- Z Republik, Creators’ Hub and the Innovation Showcase for young creators and innovators to connect, share ideas, while having fun.

For the Community, By the Community

EWA’s main purpose is to support creatives. The event is designed to upskill them and provide access to opportunities. It’s a place to connect with the right people, find new jobs, and get funding for your projects, everything is built to give you a real advantage in the industry.

Entertainment Week Africa is where the brilliance, originality, and global influence of Africa’s creative industry come together,” said Deola Art Alade, Founder of Livespot360 and Convener of Entertainment Week Africa. “It’s a strategic expansion designed to serve Africa’s growing influence in Music, Film, Tech, Fashion, Live Production, and Entrepreneurship. With one of the world’s youngest populations and a rising class of creators and cultural entrepreneurs, Africa’s creative economy is entering a new era rooted in ownership, innovation, and long-term value creation. That’s the promise of EWA: not just to spotlight what already exists, but to build what comes next.

For creatives looking to get started or get ahead, the Labspot offers classes with industry leaders. The Deal Room provides a unique space for selected founders to get their projects in front of investors and connect with a ₦25 million seed fund. And if you’re looking for a new job in the creative industry, the Creative Job Fair will have recruiters and hiring managers ready to talk to you.

All of EWA’s professional programs including the Content Market and the Creators’ Hub are designed to provide real-world value. More details on how to apply and participate will be released soon on EWA’s official social media pages.

Entertainment Week Africa builds on the incredible legacy of Entertainment Week Lagos, a platform that has long celebrated the convergence of creativity, culture, and technology in Africa. Today, EWA is evolving into the go-to destination for professionals and creatives seeking meaningful connections, unexpected experiences, and ideas that can help shape the world. Just as importantly, it will be a platform for the next generation of African creative talent, and we will be working hard to ensure that opportunities for learning, employment, and community uplift are at the heart of everything we do.” – Darey Art Alade, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Livespot360

As Africa’s creative economy moves forward, the continent needs a platform bold enough to meet the moment and is well positioned to lead that charge.

For more information, please visit www.ewafrica.com or contact [email protected]. EWA is an initiative of Livespot Foundation and produced by Livespot360.

