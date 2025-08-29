Omowumi Oyedotun: 7 Years of Birth Like a Queen

Tell us a little about your background?

Response: My name is Omowumi Titilola Oyedotun. I was born in Lagos, Nigeria, into a Christian family. I had my early education in Lagos, then attended aviation school before proceeding to the University of Ibadan, where I graduated with Upper Second Class Honours in my BSc.

Today, I’m married with two children and live in Ibadan, Nigeria. I enjoy travelling around the world and reading both of which have given me a wider perspective on global opportunities and motherhood.

Your personal experience of giving birth in New York sparked the creation of Birth Like a Queen. Can you share more about that?

Response: Yes, that’s where my journey truly began. I had always enjoyed travelling to America, but when I became pregnant, I considered the idea of giving birth in New York. I knew that any child born in the U.S. automatically becomes a citizen, and I wanted to give my baby that advantage. When I eventually gave birth in New York, it was both rewarding and challenging. I faced the paperwork, the hospital systems, and the task of securing documents for my baby all while navigating an unfamiliar environment. It wasn’t easy, but the result was life-changing for my family.

That experience made me realise how many women desired the same opportunity but lacked guidance. So I decided to bridge that gap. That’s how Birth Like a Queen was born to make the process seamless, safe, and stress-free for mothers like me.

What exactly does Birth Like a Queen do for expecting mothers?

Response: We are a full-service birth abroad consultancy. Our role is to handle the process end-to-end, so mothers don’t have to worry.

We guide them through the visa process

Arrange travel and accommodations

Connect them with trusted hospitals abroad

Ensure baby’s documents are processed correctly and on time

Support their smooth return home

Our mission is simple: to remove stress and uncertainty, allowing mothers to focus on their health, their baby, and this special moment.

Why do families choose the USA, Canada, and Mexico for childbirth?

Response: Each country offers unique benefits.

USA: A powerful passport, world-class healthcare, and endless opportunities for the child’s future. Canada: Citizenship at birth, access to excellent education and healthcare, and a peaceful, family-friendly environment.

Mexico: A growing destination for birth abroad, known for efficiency, accessibility, and its strategic location where parents also get permanent residency immediately. Ultimately, families choose based on their personal goals. Some prioritise healthcare, some prioritise citizenship opportunities, and some prioritise convenience.

You’ve helped over 200 mothers. What makes Birth Like a Queen different?

Response: Our strength is trust and proven experience. Over 200 families have successfully worked with us, and that track record gives mothers’ peace of mind. What makes us different is that I’ve lived this journey myself. I’m not just providing a service I understand the emotions, the challenges, and the dreams behind this decision. We treat every client like family, making sure they feel guided and supported every step of the way. What challenges do mothers face when trying to birth abroad, and how do you help them overcome them?

Response: The main challenges are:

– Securing the right visa

– Organising travel and accommodation

– Understanding hospital processes abroad

– Processing baby’s documents quickly and correctly

For many, these steps feel overwhelming. That’s where we step in. We’ve built systems, partnerships, and expertise to make the entire process smooth. Our clients know they don’t have to figure it out alone, we’ve already done it successfully for hundreds of families.

Birth Like a Queen is positioned as a luxury birth tourism service. How do you define “luxury”?

Response: For us, luxury isn’t about extravagance, it’s about peace of mind. Luxury is knowing your visa won’t be a problem. Luxury is arriving abroad and finding everything already arranged. Luxury is giving birth without stress,and returning home with your baby’s documents in hand. It’s the confidence that everything will go right. That’s the kind of luxury Birth Like a Queen delivers.

Looking ahead, what’s next for Birth Like a Queen?

Response: We’re focused on continuing to expand our reach and refine our services. Our vision is to remain the go to consultant for birth abroad, providing even more resources, guidance, and support to families across the world. We want to empower mothers with knowledge and confidence so that they can make the best decisions for their children’s future.

What message do you have for mothers considering birth abroad?

Response: My advice is to plan early. Don’t wait until the last minute it makes everything smoother. And remember, this isn’t just about giving birth. It’s about creating opportunities that will last a lifetime for your child. At Birth Like a Queen, we believe every mother deserves to feel cared for, supported, and confident in this journey. That’s what we stand for.

As a travel lover, I understand the importance of having a passport that doesn’t limit you a passport that allows you to travel where you want, when you want. That’s one of the greatest gifts we help mothers give their children: the freedom to dream without borders.

For me, birth abroad is not just about visas, hospitals, or documents it’s about legacy. It’s about giving your child opportunities that will shape their entire life and open doors you may never have imagined. That’s why I started Birth Like a Queen, and why we’ve dedicated the past 7 years to supporting over 200 mothers. Our mission is simple: to make the journey seamless, safe, and stress-free so mothers can focus on the joy of welcoming their babies, while we handle the rest.

