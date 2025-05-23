Connect with us

Juma Jux's New EP "A Day To Remember" is a Love Letter Worth Listening To

Juma Jux pours his heart into “A Day to Remember,” a soulful new EP exploring love, joy, and commitment through music.
Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Juma Jux/Instagram

Two weeks after releasing his single “God Design,” Juma Jux is back with something new — his latest EP, “A Day To Remember.”

The seven-track project blends new material with earlier releases, including “God Design” featuring rapper Phyno, and “Si Mimi,” which dropped in February just in time for Valentine’s. The video for “Si Mimi” captures a quiet dinner scene where Jux proposes again, offering a glimpse into a deeply personal moment.

This EP is a reflection of love, partnership and the kind of connection that grows stronger with time. Jux uses the music to share pieces of his story and the emotions that shape it.

New tracks like “You,” “Ex Wani,” and others complete the experience, inviting listeners into something tender and true.

Listen to “A Day To Remember” below.

