BNxBBTitans: It’s a Wrap for Jenni O & Mmeli

They came in alone but left together: this week’s evictees from the Big Brother Titans house were Mmeli and Jenni O, whose team name was Jenne Li.

That leaves 9 pairs in the running for the grand prize of $100,000. Nominees Olivia and Juicy Jay (Juiovla), Yvonne and Justin (Juvone), Miracle OP and Khosi (Khosicle), Yemi Cregz and Nelisa (Yelisa), Thabang and Nana (Thabang), Kanaga Jnr and Blue Aiva (Kaniva) survived eviction this week.

Ebuka interacted with the housemates.

This table Ebuka is shaking tonight ehnnn. "Olivia, you keep pouring your heart to Thabang, how do you feel hearing all of this (the Khosi-Blue Aiva-Yemi triangle)" Olivia: "Ebuka, I was drunk" Ebuka: "Every Saturday night?"@Legend_NG#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans #BBTitansXLegend — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 12, 2023

Yemi Cregx when Ebuka asked about his love triangle with Khosi and Blue Aiva. Ebuka: “You tell Khosi she’s the one but you constantly go to Blue Aiva to tell her she won’t be a side chick for long.” Yemi Cregx: “I only stop by and it’s not constantly.”#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans pic.twitter.com/Rk5424JCLe — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 12, 2023

Speaking on his journey in the house, Mmeli said, “I feel good. I was honest and true to myself, and everyone got to see that.”

How do you (Mmeli) feel about your journey in the house? Mmeli: "I feel good. I was honest and true to myself, and everyone got to see that."#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 12, 2023

Ebuka: "People say you were in a coven. You had a group and you gossiped a lot." Jenni O: "We were giving viewers the highlight of the day. We were giving everyone the vim and energy."@Legend_NG#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans #BBTitansXLegend — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 12, 2023