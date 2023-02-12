BNxBBTitans: It’s a Wrap for Jenni O & Mmeli

Connect with us

Published

2 mins ago

 on

They came in alone but left together: this week’s evictees from the Big Brother Titans house were Mmeli and Jenni O, whose team name was Jenne Li.

That leaves 9 pairs in the running for the grand prize of $100,000. Nominees Olivia and Juicy Jay (Juiovla), Yvonne and Justin (Juvone), Miracle OP and Khosi (Khosicle), Yemi Cregz and Nelisa (Yelisa), Thabang and Nana (Thabang), Kanaga Jnr and Blue Aiva (Kaniva) survived eviction this week.

Ebuka interacted with the housemates.

Speaking on his journey in the house, Mmeli said, “I feel good. I was honest and true to myself, and everyone got to see that.”

