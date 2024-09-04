Benita Nnachortam’s Kuta Arts Foundation Held Super Nature Exhibition in Abeokuta

In Abeokuta, Ogun State, Kuta Arts Foundation held its first 2024 art exhibition opening for the art community in the state. The exhibition was held on Friday, July 5th and Saturday, July 6th, 2024, with a series of cultural activities marking the opening of the art exhibition which ran till August 31st, 2024.

The exhibition, themed “Super Nature,” is a unique showcase that celebrates the works of two cohorts of fellows from the Kuta Art Residency 2024. The exhibition features a diverse collection of art created over 17 weeks by 10 artists who participated in the studio and housing program for emerging and mid-career artists based in ‘rock city’. The exhibition weekend kicked off with a documentary film screening on the 5th of July at 4 pm at Nest by Kuta in Abeokuta, Ogun State. This was followed by an exhibition opening on the 6th of July at HSP Gallery, Totoro, Abeokuta.

Super Nature is a vibrant expression of resonance with and awareness of the extraordinary nature of the times. With the heightening pressures of living in a society challenged by changing climates environmentally, socially, politically, and economically, this exhibition showcases the optimism that is shared in a community where comradery, sisterhood, and art-making thrive. A reflection and product of art as a language for not only resilience but also praise and prophecy.

This showcase is a joint presentation featuring works from 10 artists. With batiks rooted in cultural dialogues, sculptures calling for solidarity, and wools touching on feminine agency, among others, this exhibition offers an intricate buffet of dialogues on issues that are a part of the fabric of what we know as life, provoking thoughts about the intricate bonds that connect women, cultures, society, and the world at large.

From Faith Omole’s bold manifesto on feminine consciousness through symbolism, Olaniyan Jadesola’s use of cool colours; nodding at nature and how we are defined by our environment, Itunu and diverse exploration of the strength of community and collective memory to Rebecca’s portrayal of the strong black woman and Priscilla’s subject of nostalgia from childhood to adolescence through portraitures made with textile and ink. Peace and Obiwuru Esthe‘s exploration of culture via fashion and music, and Ololade Lawal’s story of reconciliation with Abeokuta through acrylic following a prolonged disconnect after the loss of her only connection with the soil (her grandmother). Through their diverse practices, these artists evoke a profound reflection on the interconnectedness of our world and the super nature that permeates it.

Kuta Arts Foundation was founded by Benita Nnenna Nnachortam in 2016 in Abeokuta and incorporated with co-founders Oluwakayode Adebiyi and Oluwaseun (Semic) Adeyemi in 2019. The foundation is empowering young artists and cultural workers in Nigeria by fostering art education, creative expression, and community development. Through establishing safe spaces for learning, cultural exchange, and creative practice, Kuta Arts Foundation is equipping youths to make social change and economic development through the arts thereby promoting value for indigenous craftsmanship, cultural heritage, and preservation.