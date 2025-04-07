BN TV
Tems Light Up Dreamville Fest with Bold Fashion & Powerful Hits | Watch
Tems’ performance at Dreamville Fest was a perfect mix of stage presence, style, and her hit songs.
Give Tems a microphone and she’ll give you a song, or even better, a live performance that’ll leave you buzzing. At the Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, the annual hip-hop event founded by rapper and producer J. Cole, Tems hit the stage and did what she does best.
She looked amazing in a two-piece outfit made up of a corseted halter neck top and high-waisted trousers. The colours, yellow, blue and purple, reminded gave major sunset vibes. The whole look was so cool, and she wore it like a star.
With dusted glitter on her arms catching the lights, she performed her hits ‘Damages,’ ‘Crazy Tings’ and ‘Higher.’ The crowd was fully into it — singing, dancing and vibing all the way through. It was such a good time, and Tems brought all the energy.
Scroll down to see more photos of her and watch the performance too.
View this post on Instagram
Tems performing “Higher” at the Dreamville Fest last night pic.twitter.com/A2sja9POpE
— 49th. (@the49thstreet) April 7, 2025