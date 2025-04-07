Tems Light Up Dreamville Fest with Bold Fashion & Powerful Hits | Watch

Connect with us

Tems’ performance at Dreamville Fest was a perfect mix of stage presence, style, and her hit songs.
Give Tems a microphone and she’ll give you a song,  or even better, a live performance that’ll leave you buzzing. At the Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, the annual hip-hop event founded by rapper and producer J. Cole, Tems hit the stage and did what she does best.

She looked amazing in a two-piece outfit made up of a corseted halter neck top and high-waisted trousers. The colours,  yellow, blue and purple, reminded gave major sunset vibes. The whole look was so cool, and she wore it like a star.

With dusted glitter on her arms catching the lights, she performed her hits ‘Damages,’ ‘Crazy Tings’ and ‘Higher.’ The crowd was fully into it — singing, dancing and vibing all the way through. It was such a good time, and Tems brought all the energy.

Scroll down to see more photos of her and watch the performance too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dreamville Fest (@dreamvillefest)

