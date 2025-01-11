Connect with us

Liquorose’s Self-Styled Outfit at the “Lisabi: A Legend Is Born” Premiere Looks Effortlessly Fierce

Hitting the Gym This Year? Here's Your Must-Know Guide

Chlöe Bailey Nails Boss Chic in Black Velvet at NAACP Nominations Reveal

The Best Dressed Couple at the Golden Globes: Morris & Pamela Chestnut

Check Out 2025’s Golden Globes Most Iconic Looks

Considering a Big Chop? Try a Pixie Cut First

Striking Poses While Cradling Cuteness: Adut Akech Bior's Birthday Look is #NewMomGoals

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Celebrate the New Year in Regal Afrocentric Style, Have a Look

Chidimma Adetshina Shares Her Big Plans for 2025: Global Travel, Advocacy & More

Pop the Champagne, BellaStylistas! A Stylish New Year Awaits

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

Red carpets are where stars shine, but Roseline Afije, popularly known as Liquorose, does more than just shine, she takes charge. For the premiere of “Lisabi: A Legend Is Born,” she stepped out in a self-styled nude dress that was as daring as it was elegant.

The dress, styled by Liquorose herself, featured a feathered bodice that added a playful touch of drama. One arm was left bare, while the other was cascaded halfway with feathers. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun, and her jewellery accentuated the outfit’s subtle elegance.

Her makeup struck the perfect balance—soft enough to complement the look, yet fierce enough to make a statement.

Swipe to see more of her look below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

