Liquorose’s Self-Styled Outfit at the “Lisabi: A Legend Is Born” Premiere Looks Effortlessly Fierce
Red carpets are where stars shine, but Roseline Afije, popularly known as Liquorose, does more than just shine, she takes charge. For the premiere of “Lisabi: A Legend Is Born,” she stepped out in a self-styled nude dress that was as daring as it was elegant.
The dress, styled by Liquorose herself, featured a feathered bodice that added a playful touch of drama. One arm was left bare, while the other was cascaded halfway with feathers. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun, and her jewellery accentuated the outfit’s subtle elegance.
Her makeup struck the perfect balance—soft enough to complement the look, yet fierce enough to make a statement.
