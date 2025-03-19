LG to Celebrate Women’s Month with The Insider Business Masterclass | Get to Know

Connect with us

5 hours ago

Get Ready to level up!

Attend the LG Insider Business Masterclass, an exclusive session dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs with the knowledge and resources required to scale their businesses, ensure continuous growth, and access the essential tools for achieving business success.

It’s billed for Thursday March,20th, 2025 from 10:00am prompt and you can join via Facebook Live.Expect expert insights, interactive discussions, and real solutions for growing your business—including a chance to win an LG Top Load Washing Machine in our Business Challenge!

Key Highlights
  • Keynote Speaker: Adenike Ibirogba (CEO Nikky Taurus) on Growth Strategies & Scaling a Business.
  • Panel Session: Experts from Bank of Industry, top business leaders & LG Product Specialists.
  • Business Challenge: Pitch your best idea & win an LG Top Load Washing Machine.
  • Product Showcase: Discover how LG Commercial Washers & Smart Appliances can help optimize your business.
  • Live Q&A + Exclusive Networking Opportunities.

To join this level up livestream event, click on the link below.

LG Insider Business Masterclass Livestream

