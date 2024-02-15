BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Ancient Worship 2024 – Ministers Conference

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: The Arena Event Center (LATTD EVENT), Phase 2, 30 Tombia Street GRA, New GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers

RSVP: HERE

Enchanted Garden Soirée

Date: Thursday, February 15 – Saturday 17, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: BUKKIES PARK & RECREATIONAL GARDEN. Plot 240A Katampe Rd, opposite Deda Hospital, District, Abuja 900108, Federal Capital Territory

RSVP: HERE

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Paint and Sip

Date: Friday, February 15 – Monday, March 4, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: Geobajas Hotels Ijebu Imusin

RSVP: HERE

Valentine’s Movie & Comedy Night

Date: Friday, February 16, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: National Museum of Unity, off Aleshinloye

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, February 16, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

An Upbeat Valentine Date: Friday, February 16, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Time: 11 AM

Venue: 11, Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1

RSVP: HERE

Sometime in May

Date: Saturday, February 3 – Monday, February 25, 2024

Time: 5:30 PM

Venue: Terra Kulture Lawn, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08067153447

Take Your Flowers

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: The Road House Ikeja

RSVP: HERE

Informal Cocktail Class

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024

Time: 2 PM

Venue: 8 Ilupeju St, Dolphin Estate, Lagos 234101, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Bomfit Experience



Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024 – Saturday, March 9, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM

Venue: Eko Atlantic, 10th Floor, 1684 Sanusi Fafunwa St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Chef Fregz: Who We Are Becoming The Dinner Series

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024 – Sunday, February 18, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Nigeria Professional Football League: Sporting Lagos Vs Bendel Insurance

Date: Sunday, February 18, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Onikan Stadium (Mobolaji Johnson Arena)

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.