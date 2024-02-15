BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Connect with us

Published

17 seconds ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Ancient Worship 2024 – Ministers Conference

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024
Time: 3 PM
VenueThe Arena Event Center (LATTD EVENT), Phase 2, 30 Tombia Street GRA, New GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers
RSVP: HERE

Enchanted Garden Soirée 

Date: Thursday, February 15 – Saturday 17, 2024
Time: 4 PM
VenueBUKKIES PARK & RECREATIONAL GARDEN. Plot 240A Katampe Rd, opposite Deda Hospital, District, Abuja 900108, Federal Capital Territory
RSVP: HERE

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Paint and Sip

Date: Friday, February 15 – Monday, March 4, 2024
Time: 3:30 PM
VenueGeobajas Hotels Ijebu Imusin
RSVPHERE

Valentine’s Movie & Comedy Night

Date: Friday, February 16, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: National Museum of Unity, off Aleshinloye
RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, February 16, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

An Upbeat Valentine 

Date: Friday, February 16, 2024 – February 18, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: 11, Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1
RSVP: HERE

Sometime in May 

Date: Saturday, February 3 – Monday, February 25, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM
Venue: Terra Kulture Lawn, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 08067153447

Take Your Flowers

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: The Road House Ikeja
RSVP: HERE

Informal Cocktail Class

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue8 Ilupeju St, Dolphin Estate, Lagos 234101, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Bomfit Experience

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024 – Saturday, March 9, 2024
Time: 4:30 PM
VenueEko Atlantic, 10th Floor, 1684 Sanusi Fafunwa St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

Chef Fregz: Who We Are Becoming The Dinner Series

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024 – Sunday, February 18, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Nigeria Professional Football League: Sporting Lagos Vs Bendel Insurance

Date: Sunday, February 18, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Onikan Stadium (Mobolaji Johnson Arena)
RSVPHERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

