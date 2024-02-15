Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
***
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Ancient Worship 2024 – Ministers Conference
Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: The Arena Event Center (LATTD EVENT), Phase 2, 30 Tombia Street GRA, New GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers
RSVP: HERE
Enchanted Garden Soirée
Date: Thursday, February 15 – Saturday 17, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: BUKKIES PARK & RECREATIONAL GARDEN. Plot 240A Katampe Rd, opposite Deda Hospital, District, Abuja 900108, Federal Capital Territory
RSVP: HERE
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Paint and Sip
Date: Friday, February 15 – Monday, March 4, 2024
Time: 3:30 PM
Venue: Geobajas Hotels Ijebu Imusin
RSVP: HERE
Valentine’s Movie & Comedy Night
Date: Friday, February 16, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: National Museum of Unity, off Aleshinloye
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, February 16, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
An Upbeat Valentine
Date: Friday, February 16, 2024 – February 18, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: 11, Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1
RSVP: HERE
Sometime in May
Date: Saturday, February 3 – Monday, February 25, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM
Venue: Terra Kulture Lawn, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 08067153447
Take Your Flowers
Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: The Road House Ikeja
RSVP: HERE
Informal Cocktail Class
Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: 8 Ilupeju St, Dolphin Estate, Lagos 234101, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Bomfit Experience
Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024 – Saturday, March 9, 2024
Time: 4:30 PM
Venue: Eko Atlantic, 10th Floor, 1684 Sanusi Fafunwa St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Chef Fregz: Who We Are Becoming The Dinner Series
Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024 – Sunday, February 18, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Nigeria Professional Football League: Sporting Lagos Vs Bendel Insurance
Date: Sunday, February 18, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Onikan Stadium (Mobolaji Johnson Arena)
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.