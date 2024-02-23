Connect with us

Meet the Voices Behind Tola and Kole in Disney's "Iwájú"

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Road14 Studios has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast who play Tola and Kole’s characters in the upcoming animated Disney miniseries, Iwájú. Simisola Gbadamosi plays the role of Tola, and Siji Soetan plays Kole.

The story follows “Tola, a young girl from a wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.”

Iwájú‘s voice cast is made up of veteran actors and some who are newer to the industry. The Disney series stars Simisola Gbadamosi, and Siji Soetan, alongside Dayo Okeniyi, Femi Branch, and Weruche Opia. It is produced by Christina Chen from Disney Animation and written by Adeola and Halima Hudson.

Watch their voicing session below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Road14 Studios (@road14studios)

