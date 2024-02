In this week’s episode of “Due Parenting Pod”, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and Ibrahim Suleiman sit down with their friends Bola and Segilola Ogidan as they share their experiences on one of them being a sickle cell carrier and the other carrying the sickle cell trait. They also discuss what it is like having and raising a child with sickle cell anemia.

Watch episode 6 below: