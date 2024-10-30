Connect with us

Women Entrepreneurs Are in for a Bang | Get Ready for the Visibility Bootcamp 4.0 by Women of Rubies

Inside Kouture Paradisé’s Launch Event! Here’s All That Went Down

Venom: The Last Dance – A Night of Epic Action, Dark Elegance, and Glamour

Chivas Regal at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024: A Blend of Luxury and Entertainment

Unveiling The Beatz Awards 9.0 Nominees | Celebrating Excellence in Nigerian Music Production

Get Ready! Smirnoff's No Known Address is Back with a Notorious New Twist – Smirnoff Flight 1864

Milestone Moments: Okonkwo Family’s Triple Celebration of 75th, 60th Birthdays and 40th Anniversary

M/Other—a New Play Opens in Lagos That Breaks the Silence on Maternal Mental Illness

Don Royale Shines at Lagos Cocktail Week with Smooth, Expertly Crafted Cocktails

Pernod Ricard Nigeria Celebrates Successful Participation at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

Women of Rubies, a groundbreaking platform dedicated to celebrating and empowering women, is excited to announce the Media Visibility Bootcamp 4.0.

This signature event, crafted specifically for female entrepreneurs and emerging influencers, offers essential tools and strategies to amplify their media presence and create meaningful impact in their fields.

The Media Visibility Bootcamp is more than a learning experience—it’s a transformative journey. With expert-led guidance, interactive exercises, and a supportive community, attendees will gain the skills to elevate their personal brand, amplify their voice, and create a lasting impression.

The two-day program is designed to help women excel in media visibility, boost their credibility, and advance in today’s competitive landscape.

We are thrilled to bring the Media Visibility Bootcamp 4.0 to life, offering an invaluable opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn from top industry leaders, says Esther Ijewere, Founder of Women of Rubies.

At Women of Rubies, we believe in empowering women through strategic media visibility. This bootcamp is designed to provide participants with the tools they need to elevate their brands and maximize their impact. We’ve seen the transformative power of enhanced visibility, and we are here to help our community shine.

Event Details:

For enquiries, collaboration, and sponsorship kindly reach out to; [email protected]

What You’ll Learn:

– Media Visibility Strategies: Proven approaches to boost your brand’s recognition.
– Storytelling Skills: Techniques to create engaging narratives that connect with audiences.
– Personal Branding Essentials: Insights on how to stand out in your industry.

Since its inception in August 2023, the Women of Rubies Media Visibility Bootcamp has supported over 300 women and featured more than 30 inspiring speakers. Don’t miss this chance to join an empowering journey and take your brand to new heights!

Stay connected to Women of Rubies and her speakers for the upcoming boot camp;

  • Esther Ijewere: @estherijewere
  • Prudence Glorious Zoe – @iamprudencezoe
  • Sophia Etuhube @livingwithsophia
  • Heather Mcwilliam – @iamheathermcwilliam
  • Kesiena Edafiogho – @kess_ee
  • Priscilla Iyari – @priscillaiyari
  • Amaechi Omijeh – @mrsothebrand
  • Erica Ayisi – @akosua0906
  • Victoria Nkong – @afriquechique
  • Blessing Okebe – @theblessingokebe

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Women of Rubies

