These Are the Best Universities in Nigeria, according to Times Higher Education

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s time again for some university students to claim bragging rights, as the Times Higher Education, which ranks universities across the world, has released its annual ranking.

The Times Higher Education ranks all the universities using five indicators (teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income) and publishes their results for all of us to peruse and argue over.

Well, this year’s is here, and it features one Nigerian university in the top 500: the University of Ibadan (UI).

UI overtakes Covenant University as the best in Nigeria, which the latter has held on to for the past two years.

In all, there are 6 Nigerian universities on the list: UI at 401-500, Lagos State University (LASU) at 501-600, University of Lagos (UNILAG) at 601-800, Covenant at 801-1000, and University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) at 1000+.

The world’s top 3 university feature the familiar names: University of Oxford, Stanford University and Harvard University, respectively.

See the full ranking on Times Higher Education.

