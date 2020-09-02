Did Don Jazzy really Get “Quizzed” by the DSS? He’s Not Saying

News broke on Monday night that producer and Mavin boss Don Jazzy, together with former label mate Tiwa Savage, were invited by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to Sahara Reporters, the two musicians were invited over alleged political tweets.

The two were reportedly invited to the DSS’s Lagos office, where they were reportedly warned against making political posts on social media.

After their meeting with the DSS, Sahara Reporters added that they were again invited, this time along with Waje and Yemi Alade, to the office of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu.

Again the four were reportedly warned against making political posts, this time, ones that could “incur the wrath” of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

A member of Tiwa Savage’s management team was said to have confirmed the news.

While none of the celebrities have confirmed or denied the news, Don Jazzy shared a video on his Twitter that certainly alludes to it. What does quizzes mean, he quizzed.