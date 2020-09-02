Connect with us

News

Did Don Jazzy really Get "Quizzed" by the DSS? He's Not Saying

Inspired News

To keep up with its $250m commitment to SMEs globally, Mastercard offers Omaness Skinfood Grant for Business Growth

News

Obinna Ukwuani is Bank of Kigali's New Chief Digital Officer - Get to Know Him

News

Lagos State Commissioner for Health Akin Abayomi has tested Negative for COVID-19

News

Kaycee Madu is Looking Forward to Nigeria Becoming a Place where Hard Work & Merit are Rewarded

News

“A Selfless Hero“ — Tributes Pour In for Captain Chike Ernest, Pilot of the Helicopter that Crashed in Opebi

News

Sanwo-Olu says Tertiary Institutions in Lagos will Re-open from September 14

News

Akinwumi Adesina Re-elected as President of the African Development Bank

News

Kelechi Kaycee Madu is the first Black Justice Minister & Solicitor General in Alberta, Canada | Here's Everything We Know About Him

News

Some Good News: Health Commissioner Akin Abayomi says Lagos is Past the Worst of the Coronavirus Pandemic

News

Did Don Jazzy really Get “Quizzed” by the DSS? He’s Not Saying

BellaNaija.com

Published

12 mins ago

 on

Did Don Jazzy really Get "Quizzed" by the DSS? He's Not Saying | BellaNaijaNews broke on Monday night that producer and Mavin boss Don Jazzy, together with former label mate Tiwa Savage, were invited by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to Sahara Reporters, the two musicians were invited over alleged political tweets.

The two were reportedly invited to the DSS’s Lagos office, where they were reportedly warned against making political posts on social media.

After their meeting with the DSS, Sahara Reporters added that they were again invited, this time along with Waje and Yemi Alade, to the office of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu.

Again the four were reportedly warned against making political posts, this time, ones that could “incur the wrath” of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

A member of Tiwa Savage’s management team was said to have confirmed the news.

While none of the celebrities have confirmed or denied the news, Don Jazzy shared a video on his Twitter that certainly alludes to it. What does quizzes mean, he quizzed.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Ask Shade About Trusts: My Salary Has Been Slashed, How Can I Give my Child the Best Education? 

Etashe Linto: Let’s Merge Social Issues With Our Love for Entertainment

Temi Olajide: How to Connect With Your Children in the Digital Age

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5-Step Guide To Crafting Killer Sales Copies

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Thin Line Between Being Bold and Foolhardy

Advertisement
css.php