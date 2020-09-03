Connect with us

News

Brazil Women Footballers are going to be Receiving Equal Pay with the Men

News

These Are the Best Universities in Nigeria, according to Times Higher Education

News

Did Don Jazzy really Get "Quizzed" by the DSS? He's Not Saying

Inspired News

To keep up with its $250m commitment to SMEs globally, Mastercard offers Omaness Skinfood Grant for Business Growth

News

Obinna Ukwuani is Bank of Kigali's New Chief Digital Officer - Get to Know Him

News

Lagos State Commissioner for Health Akin Abayomi has tested Negative for COVID-19

News

Kaycee Madu is Looking Forward to Nigeria Becoming a Place where Hard Work & Merit are Rewarded

News

“A Selfless Hero“ — Tributes Pour In for Captain Chike Ernest, Pilot of the Helicopter that Crashed in Opebi

News

Sanwo-Olu says Tertiary Institutions in Lagos will Re-open from September 14

News

Akinwumi Adesina Re-elected as President of the African Development Bank

News

Brazil Women Footballers are going to be Receiving Equal Pay with the Men

BellaNaija.com

Published

37 seconds ago

 on

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE – JUNE 18: Brazil players celebrate following their sides victory in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France group C match between Italy and Brazil at Stade du Hainaut on June 18, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

It’s a good day in Brazil! The tide of equal pay for both sexes has reached the country and now female footballers will be earning the same as the men.

Skysports reports that the country’s football federation’s president Rogerio Caboclo made the announcement. He said:

The CBF has equalled the prize money and allowances between men’s and women’s football, which means the women players will earn the same as the men.

It will be proportionally the same as what Fifa proposes for women, that is to say, there will be no more gender difference in remuneration between men and women.

That means that in the coming competitions—Olympics, World Cup—the female team will earn just as much as the men.

Brazil follows Australia, Norway and New Zealand in making this landmark decision. We can’t wait to see other countries adopt it.

Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Why Are We Not Talking About the Abducted Kaduna School Children?

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unpopular Facts About Career Sponsorship

Seyon Hundeyin: The Therapeutic Uses of Coconut You Should Know

Eniola Shakirah Olajobi of Brainy Educare is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Ask Shade About Trusts: My Salary Has Been Slashed, How Can I Give my Child the Best Education? 

Advertisement
css.php