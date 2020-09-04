Connect with us

News

Lagos State Government says 5% Levy on Content Creators Should Be Disregarded

News

Brazil Women Footballers are going to be Receiving Equal Pay with the Men

News

These Are the Best Universities in Nigeria, according to Times Higher Education

News

Did Don Jazzy really Get "Quizzed" by the DSS? He's Not Saying

Inspired News

To keep up with its $250m commitment to SMEs globally, Mastercard offers Omaness Skinfood Grant for Business Growth

News

Obinna Ukwuani is Bank of Kigali's New Chief Digital Officer - Get to Know Him

News

Lagos State Commissioner for Health Akin Abayomi has tested Negative for COVID-19

News

Kaycee Madu is Looking Forward to Nigeria Becoming a Place where Hard Work & Merit are Rewarded

News

“A Selfless Hero“ — Tributes Pour In for Captain Chike Ernest, Pilot of the Helicopter that Crashed in Opebi

News

Sanwo-Olu says Tertiary Institutions in Lagos will Re-open from September 14

News

Lagos State Government says 5% Levy on Content Creators Should Be Disregarded

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A few weeks ago the Lagos State Government announced a 5% levy on all audio and visual content created and sold within the state. They said the Levy will “assist the Lagos State Government in policy formulation, with regard to planning and funding for the sector.”

According to Punch, a Federal High Court judgment barred the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board from levying film and video producers. Just a few days ago, a letter entitled “Implementation of 5% Levy on Audio and Visual Contents of Physical and Digital Platforms” was sent out to several platforms, including Netflix and Iroko TV demanding the 5% payment on “all audio and visual contents sold, distributed, marketed, exhibited, streamed, downloaded or shared across either digital or physical platforms”.

It seems content creators can now heave a sigh of relief because it’s an unauthorised letter.

Well, according to SSA to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media, Jubril Gawat, he confirmed the 5% levy was actually announced by the Executive Secretary of LSFVCB, Bamidele Balogun. However, the Lagos State Government did not approve the levy, and he has since been suspended “pending an administrative enquiry”.

“The Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu‘s Administration is not insensitive to the fact that the industry has been badly hit by the effects of the COVID19 pandemic and empathizes with this and other sectors of the economy,” the statement continues.

The good news is, “all stakeholders in the Entertainment Industry are advised to disregard the said publication”.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Mike Hunder: These 7 Tips Will Give Your Business the Digital Footprint It Needs

Laetitia Mugerwa: We Need to Bring an End to Cyber Violence 

Jessica Ireju: Time is Not Your Enemy

Peter Molokwu: Protect Your Mental Health At All Cost

Why Are We Not Talking About the Abducted Kaduna School Children?

Advertisement
css.php