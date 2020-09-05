Team Refrigerator wins the Scanfrost Task, Saturday FunDay & Grooving Time with DJ Kaywise

Earlier today, the Lockdown geng were grouped into five teams and asked to come up with a skit within a short period of time. Team Cooker consisting of Laycon and Lucy; Team Refrigerator with Prince and Neo; Team Laundry had Ozo, Nengi and Trikytee; Team Generator comprising Vee and Kiddwaya and Team Air-conditioner had Dorathy and Erica.
Still maintaining their teams, the Housemates got called into the Garden for the second phase of today’s Task. One member of Team Laundry was required to volunteer to serve as the umpire for this Task.
First, a brief video
Before proceeding with the quiz session, all Lockdown Housemates were asked to gather in the main Lounge immediately after reading the brief to watch a video. The content of the video was to play a pivotal part in sailing through the quiz Task, hence, they were advised to pay close attention to the video. The video was played once, and it had all the information about the Scanfrost brand and all its products. Once they were done watching the video, they proceed to the garden to begin the quiz.
Quiz time!
In the Garden, each team had to stand in front of the cut-out image of the Scanfrost product they represented, while the umpire stood by the larger Scanfrost backdrop beside the HOH lounge. There were 10 question cards on the pedestal placed by the large backdrop. The answer to each of the question was written on the other side of each card.
At the sound of the buzzer, the umpire proceeded to read out the questions one after another. Once a question was read, the first team to raise their hands got the opportunity to answer the question. The umpire then had to determine which team was first to raise their hand and this seemed to be confusing as some of the teams found it difficult to follow the rules and ended up making it disorganized. Biggie then called on the House to listen to the Head of House explain the rules of the game. Whichever team was picked by the umpire was not to be opposed by the House.
Once a team was called to answer a question, they only had 15 seconds to give the correct answer. If the team’s answer to a question is incorrect, the umpire was at liberty to say so. This gave the other teams another opportunity to answer the question by raising their hands again. Also, if a team was unable to give the answer within the allotted 15 seconds, Biggie buzzed out the team and the other teams could raise their hands again. For every correct answer given, the team earned five points, and for every incorrect answer given, the team lost two points. Big Brother collated the points and instructed them to leave the Garden after the quiz game.
And the winner is…
For abiding by the rules laid out for the skit Task, Team Refrigerator won this round with a total of 30 points.
The points gathered by each team in the second round – quiz session are as follow: Team Refrigerator two points; Team Generator zero points; Team Air Conditioner three points; Team Cooker four points and finally, Team Laundry two points. This means Team Refrigerator won today’s Scanfrost Task with a total of 32 points.
Congratulations Prince and Neo! As today’s winners, they will each receive one Scanfrost product.
Strategies brewing
The Big Brother Naija Lockdown Housemates know that yet another Eviction is upon us which will result in a change in attitudes and actions.
Biggies House is home to drama, laughter, intense moments and many other things, but most of all, it is home to eleven Housemates who are all becoming strategists in their own right. Who will stay? Who will go? And what will the last few weeks hold for those whose fate is to remain in the House? This afternoon, Kiddwaya and Erica asked the very same questions.
We are not the same
While they were washing dishes in the kitchen, Erica and Kiddwaya chatted about life on the outside. Kiddwaya told Erica that his mind was on Sunday. The conversation took a turn, however with the two discussing how they would have to react to certain Housemates in the House- no names mentioned. Kiddwaya decided that come next week, he would have to start ‘checking’ some Housemates. He continued that in real life, his path would not even cross with many of theirs and it was about time that the Housemates knew. Erica celebrated this statement from her bae, telling him it was finally time. We cannot talk to Sunday but definitely look forward to finding out what this means next week.
Erica and Laycon are not talking
We don’t know if it is part of a strategy or not, but Laycon and Erica are not talking like they were two weeks ago. From when Erica decided not to talk to Laycon again, she has remained civil, but not sought him out to speak. Laycon has, of course, reciprocated, in effect getting much closer to Vee.
Lucy has been removed
Lucy has been very subdued over the last two days, telling Biggie that she was still thinking about how people behave in the House. Lucy was outspoken and then withdrew. She then became outspoken again and withdrew again. After her chat with Biggie this week she came out of her shell again. We are yet to see what part of the Game this is and how this pans out for her in the next few days.
Being careful
Ozo and Dorathy were talking as Dorathy prepared food in the kitchen. The conversation started on the topic of being cautious in the House, not whispering and not removing their mics so as to be heard all the time. Dorathy seemed extra cautious with Ozo, though friendly, as usual. She told him that she didn’t want to say too much, to avoid watching herself on the screen on Sunday and having to explain herself. As they discussed, Dorathy told Ozo that her plan was to make friends in the House, more than relationships. In the same conversation, she told Ozo that she would continue to try and look out for him.
We are yet to see what will transpire as we face yet another round of Evictions tomorrow. In the meantime, we watch and listen.
The queens crowning glories
The ladies in Biggie’s House are all queens in their own right, here are a few of the qualities that make them the rulers of Biggie’s House.
In every kingdom, the ruler’s traits influence the makeup of the nation. The Big Brother Naija House is no different as it’s regal monarchs all paint the House with the unique colours of their personalities. These are the qualities that make the remaining ladies of Season 5 queens in their own right.
Queen of cool
Few people can be considered as a good company to everybody and tease them mercilessly at the same time. This coupled with her easy-going attitude and her unique ability to compete fiercely makes Dorathy cooler than penguins’ freezer.
Queen of flames
You can’t have a barbeque without fire and the match that sets the blaze alight in Biggie’s House is Vee. From her heated romance with Neo to her scorching criticism of anyone who offends her, firebrand is a way of life for Vee.
Queen of winning
Only one other Housemate can claim to have won as many Head of House challenges as Erica. When you factor in the fact that she also spent a week as Deputy Head of House, it becomes clear that being in a leadership role has become a way of life for the queen of winning.
Queen of assertiveness
If there is wahala in the Big Brother House more often than Lucy is in the middle of it. She is always up to loudly discuss anything that rubs her the wrong way and doesn’t back down to anyone ever. Lucy has become the mascot for standing up for yourself.
Queen of couture
If slaying ever needed a spokesperson then Nengi would be the perfect fit. Every day she shows off so much fashion flavour that viewers can’t help but enjoy couture choices. If Big Brother ever came down to a fashion show, we already know who the winner would be.
All the ladies of the Big Brother House are queens in their own right, and only time will tell if their qualities will take them all the way to an 85 Million Naira payday. Stay tuned to find out.