Connect with us

News

This Is What Iyabo Ojo's New Home Looks Like (40+ Photos!)

News

Team Refrigerator wins the Scanfrost Task, Saturday FunDay & Grooving Time with DJ Kaywise

News

Lagos State Government says 5% Levy on Content Creators Should Be Disregarded

News

Brazil Women Footballers are going to be Receiving Equal Pay with the Men

News

These Are the Best Universities in Nigeria, according to Times Higher Education

News

Did Don Jazzy really Get "Quizzed" by the DSS? He's Not Saying

Inspired News

To keep up with its $250m commitment to SMEs globally, Mastercard offers Omaness Skinfood Grant for Business Growth

News

Obinna Ukwuani is Bank of Kigali's New Chief Digital Officer - Get to Know Him

News

Lagos State Commissioner for Health Akin Abayomi has tested Negative for COVID-19

News

Kaycee Madu is Looking Forward to Nigeria Becoming a Place where Hard Work & Merit are Rewarded

News

This Is What Iyabo Ojo’s New Home Looks Like (40+ Photos!)

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, entrepreneur and social media influencer Priscilla Ojo at the new residence

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Iyabo Ojo has just moved into a new home with her two children, Priscilla and Festus.

The 42-year-old movie star shared an exclusive inside look at the new residence while also launching an interior decoration brand called Fespris Decor.

Located in Lagos, the new home has multiple rooms as well as a walk-in closet, a pantry, a gold-furnished dining room, and more.

In an Instagram caption, Iyabo Ojo stated, “It’s been God all the way…”

Check on it!

***

Exterior

Living Rooms

Dining Room

Kitchen

Washroom

Iyabo Ojo’s Bedroom

Iyabo Ojo’s Closet

Priscilla’s Bedroom

Festus’ Bedroom

Photo Credit: @iyaboojofespris | @fespris_decor@its.priscy

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Richmond Bassey of Bamboo is Our #BellaNaijaMCM This Week!

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: The 5 C’s To Creating Great Content Marketing Campaign

Money Matters With Nimi Akinkugbe: 11 Investment Tips From Warren Buffet

“We don’t turn children away” Rachel Alaje Shares Her Experience Running an Orphanage in Nigeria

Ene Abah: Pay Attention to Your State of Mind

Advertisement
css.php