This Is What Iyabo Ojo’s New Home Looks Like (40+ Photos!)

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Iyabo Ojo has just moved into a new home with her two children, Priscilla and Festus.

The 42-year-old movie star shared an exclusive inside look at the new residence while also launching an interior decoration brand called Fespris Decor.

Located in Lagos, the new home has multiple rooms as well as a walk-in closet, a pantry, a gold-furnished dining room, and more.

In an Instagram caption, Iyabo Ojo stated, “It’s been God all the way…”

Photo Credit: @iyaboojofespris | @fespris_decor | @its.priscy