This Is What Iyabo Ojo’s New Home Looks Like (40+ Photos!)
Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Iyabo Ojo has just moved into a new home with her two children, Priscilla and Festus.
The 42-year-old movie star shared an exclusive inside look at the new residence while also launching an interior decoration brand called Fespris Decor.
Located in Lagos, the new home has multiple rooms as well as a walk-in closet, a pantry, a gold-furnished dining room, and more.
In an Instagram caption, Iyabo Ojo stated, “It’s been God all the way…”
Check on it!
Exterior
Living Rooms
Dining Room
Kitchen
Washroom
Iyabo Ojo’s Bedroom
Iyabo Ojo’s Closet
Priscilla’s Bedroom
Festus’ Bedroom
Photo Credit: @iyaboojofespris | @fespris_decor | @its.priscy