Finally! Nigerian Cinemas will Re-open on September 11

Get ready to start enjoying your popcorns again BellaNaijarians!

As we know, all social gatherings were made to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March.

It’s been a different level of boring since then as places like parks, eateries, clubs, and cinemas among others (even with social distancing) became one of the most feared places to be, understandably.

Well, it seems like things might be returning to normal, or at least getting better everyday. Gradually, activities are resuming again.

With tertiary institutions getting ready re-open, we can’t wait to hear from are our prestigious filmmakers and that will be happening very soon.

No doubt, we’ve all missed having movie dates with family, friends and lovers. We’ve certainly missed movie premiers, their themes and all the amazing outfits we get on the red carpet. We’ve missed a lot, but that’s all we’re going to be missing because come Friday, you can now visit any cinema near you and they will be open.

Yes!

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria has announced that Nigerian cinemas will re-open on the 11th of September 2020. Such good news! It’s time to start planning those movie dates again.

We’re so excited and can’t wait to see all the movies that will be showing soon.