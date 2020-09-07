New Nollywood Titles on Netflix this September

Netflix is adding more movies to its Nollywood catalogue, and we’ve got a list of movies that are sure to keep you and your loved ones entertained while staying at home, this month.

In an announcement made on Instagram, Netflix Naija revealed that they’ll be bringing us a new month with four movies.

These movies include; “The Lost Okoroshi“, “Lara and the Beat“, and “Coming from Insanity“.

Check out the announcement below:

***

Lara and the Beat

“Lara and the Beat” is a coming of age movie about the young and beautiful Giwa sisters (Dara and Lara) caught in the centre of a financial scandal with their late parents’ Media Empire. The sisters are forced out of their privileged bubble and must learn to build their own future – through music and enterprise – to salvage their family’s past.

Directed by Tosin Coker, the star-studded movie features Somkele Idhalama, Seyi Shay, Vector, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Uche Jombo, Chinedu Ikedieze, Shaffy Bello, Sharon Ooja, Chioma Chukwuka, Akah Nnani, Bimbo Manuel, Toni Tones, DJ Xclusive, Folu ‘Storms’ Ogunkeye and more.

Watch the trailer below:

The Lost Okoroshi

After making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2019, Abba Makama‘s phenomenal film about ancestral spirits “The Lost Okoroshi” is now streaming on Netflix.

The movie follows Raymond Obinwa (Seun Ajayi) through the irreversible change that forces him to give up his job and family and begin a metaphysical journey through the streets of Lagos. He begins a mission to reconnect Nigeria’s ancient past to its present moment, seemingly guided by its ancestors themselves.

In addition to directing, Makama serves as editor, producer, and co-writer of the screenplay. The film also stars Judith Audu, Tope Tedela, Ifu Ennada, and Chiwetalu Agu, with dialogue in Igbo, Pidgin English, and English, with subtitles. After its run in Toronto, the movie made its European premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2019, another festival in Stockholm and also the Lights, Camera, Africa Film Festival in Lagos.

Watch the trailer below:

Coming from Insanity

“Coming From Insanity” is a crime drama based on the awe-inspiring true story of “Kossi the Bear”, a notorious currency counterfeiter with genius-level intelligence. The trailer begins with Kossi and his crew enjoying a beautiful day at the beach, before taking us back in time to his childhood and his days as a house boy in Lagos.

The trailer then quickly transitions into a web of intricate plots full of suspense and intrigue leaving the audience gasping for more. This movie is a must-see!

Coming From Insanity boasts award-winning performances from a talented ensemble cast led by Gabriel Afolayan as “Kossi the Bear”, Sani Danja, Dakore Akande, Bolanle Ninalowo, Damilola Adegbite, Wale Ojo, Sharon Ooja, Wole Ojo, Udoka Oyeka, Sambasa Nzeribe, Tina Mba, Odunlade Adekola, Adeolu Adefarasin, Temidayo Akinboro, DJ Izybeatz and Ijeoma Aniebo among others.

Written, directed by Akinyemi Sebastian Akinropo and produced by Ibidolapo Ajayi.

***

Also coming to Netflix in October is Ebonylife Films‘ “Òlòtūré“, and trust us when we say it is a must-watch a movie.

Set in Lagos, Òlòtūré is the story of a young, naïve Nigerian journalist who goes undercover to expose the shady underworld of human trafficking. Unused to this brutal environment, crawling with ruthless traders and pimps, Òlòtūré finds warmth and friendship with Blessing, Linda, and Beauty, the prostitutes she lives with. However, she gets drawn into their lifestyle and finds it difficult to cope. In her quest to uncover the truth, this rookie reporter pays the ultimate price – one that takes her to the verge of no return.

The movie features a star-studded cast including Sharon Ooja, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Omawumi, Lala Akindoju, Omowunmi Dada, Ada Ameh, Patrick Doyle, David Jones David, Daniel Etim Effiong, Sambasa Nzeribe, Wofai Fada, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Pearl Okorie, Segun Arinze, Gregory Ojefua, Beverly Osu, Omoni Oboli, Yemi Solade and more.

Òlòtūréis directed by Kenneth Gyang.

Watch the trailer below: