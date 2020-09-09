Connect with us

Nollywood Scoop

Temi Otedola is answering All Your Questions about her Starring in “Citation”

News Nollywood

Finally! Nigerian Cinemas will Re-open September 11

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

New Nollywood Titles on Netflix this September

Nollywood Scoop

Eniola Badmus Is Such A Stunner

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Your Exclusive First Look at the Official Teaser & Poster for “Citation”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Special: Watch "Darima's Dilemma" starring Majid Michel, IK Ogbonna & Mbong Amata

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Drama Never Stops! Catch Episode 4 of "Witches"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Abba Makama's "The Lost Okoroshi" is Now on Netflix!

Movies & TV Nollywood

Nigerian Filmmakers Can Now Submit their Films to be Considered for the Oscars

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Funke Akindele-Bello's "Omo Ghetto: The Saga" is Coming | But First, Some BTS Moments

Nollywood

Temi Otedola is answering All Your Questions about her Starring in “Citation”

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 mins ago

 on


Fashion blogger and the latest actress in town Temi Otedola has taken out time to answer all the questions you had for her about her role as Moremi on Kunle Afolayan’s forthcoming movie “Citation”.

She gave details on what it felt like working with and learning from amazing Nollywood actors like Joke Sylvia, Jimmy Jean LouisIni Edo, Gabriel Afolayan and many others who also star in the movie.

She shared her experiences, what it took her to be able to relate with her character, her challenges and best moments from the production set.

We picked up a few things from Temi’s “Citation” Q&A session:


Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Entrepreneur & Startup Tutor Farida Yahya of LumoNaturals is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week

Adefolake Adekola: The Effects of Counterfeiting on Our Economy are Way Worse than You Think

Babafemi Aderounmu: How to Survive the ‘Burden’ of Ambition

Biodun Da-Silva: Here’s How to Provide Valuable Products or Services

Mfonobong Inyang: Building Legacies that Outlive Us

Advertisement
css.php