Temi Otedola is answering All Your Questions about her Starring in “Citation”



Fashion blogger and the latest actress in town Temi Otedola has taken out time to answer all the questions you had for her about her role as Moremi on Kunle Afolayan’s forthcoming movie “Citation”.

She gave details on what it felt like working with and learning from amazing Nollywood actors like Joke Sylvia, Jimmy Jean Louis, Ini Edo, Gabriel Afolayan and many others who also star in the movie.

She shared her experiences, what it took her to be able to relate with her character, her challenges and best moments from the production set.

We picked up a few things from Temi’s “Citation” Q&A session:



