After 14 Years & 20 Seasons... The Kardashians are saying Goodbye to "Keeping up with the Kardashians"

After 14 years and 20 seasons, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will be coming to an end with the final season airing in early 2021.

The show, which premiered in 2007, has spawned several spin-off series such as “Kourtney and Kim Take New York“, “Kourtney and Kim Take Miami“, “I Am Cait” and “Khloé and Lamar“. It has provided the family with a platform for multiple successful business ventures, including fashion and beauty lines and a mobile video game.

In a joint statement addressed to their “amazing fans,” the Kardashians said, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is coming to an end. The statement was signed by Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the statement said. “We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

In a statement posted to her Instagram account, Kim wrote: