After 14 Years & 20 Seasons… The Kardashians are saying Goodbye to “Keeping up with the Kardashians”

4 hours ago

After 14 years and 20 seasons, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will be coming to an end with the final season airing in early 2021.

The show, which premiered in 2007, has spawned several spin-off series such as “Kourtney and Kim Take New York“, “Kourtney and Kim Take Miami“, “I Am Cait” and “Khloé and Lamar“. It has provided the family with a platform for multiple successful business ventures, including fashion and beauty lines and a mobile video game.

In a joint statement addressed to their “amazing fans,” the Kardashians said, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is coming to an end. The statement was signed by Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the statement said. “We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

In a statement posted to her Instagram account, Kim wrote:

Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.

To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim

