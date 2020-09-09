Wande Coal is Giving Us a New EP “Realms” this Friday 💃🏽

Five years after his last project “Wanted“, Wande Coal is making a significant comeback with his upcoming EP, “Realms“.

To be honest, Wande Coal has helped shape the sound of Contemporary Pop and Afropop in Nigeria, from his early days with Mo’Hits, to recent classics like “Iskaba” with DJ Tunez.

“Realms”, is due to be released this week on Friday, September 11. The EP features new tracks “Check,” “Ever Blazin,” and “Vex”, as well as recent singles “Again,” “Naughty Girl” and “Ode Lo Like”, including collaborations with Sarz, London’s Lekaa Beats and Melvitto—who produced “Again” with Screwface.