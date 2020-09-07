Your Exclusive First Look at the Official Teaser & Poster for “Citation”

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The wait is finally over! And we are sure you’re eager to watch the official teaser for “Citation“, produced and directed by the award-winning filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan.

The movie is created to correct one of the greatest ills – rape and sexual molestation – which affects the educational system and indeed societies around the world. Citation is not just a movie, but a message focused on educating students on ways they can tackle sexual-based crimes in the universities.

The film narrates the ordeals faced by a female postgraduate student, Moremi Oluwa (Temi Otedola) who is forced to find a way to deal with an awkward situation of sexual harassment from a popular male lecturer, Prof. Lucien Nd’yara (Jimmy-Jean Louis).

Recently, Ibukun Awosika the Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria was unveiled as a cast in the upcoming movie. Ibukun Awosika plays the role of the dean of a university faculty, overseeing the senate hearing panel of a female postgraduate student, who has been a victim of sexual harassment.

The movie was first announced in January 2020 with BellaNaija sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes photos also in the same month. We also shared a snippet of the upcoming movie in March. Click here if you missed it.

Obafemi Awolowo University played host to the movie which was written by Tunde Babalola. Other stars in the movie include; Joke Silva, Jimmy-Jean Louis, Sadiq DabaGabriel Afolayan, Ini Edo, Adjetey Anang, Yomi Fash, French-Ivorian actor and screenwriter, Raymond Reboul, the Legendary Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Seun Kuti, Temi Otedola, amongst others.

Watch the teaser below:

