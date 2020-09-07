Happy First Tradversary to BamBam & Teddy A ❤️

One of our BBNaija couples, BamBam and Teddy A, are celebrating a year of marriage and they have decided to celebrate in a very special way. The couple got married traditionally in a beautiful ceremony in the midst of their friends, family and loved ones, and to mark their first tradversary, they have decided to celebrate each other with a new photo and ardent words.

They officially began their exciting journey into parenthood in March, with the arrival of their baby girl, Zendaya.

Taking to his Instagram Teddy A wrote;

Happy 1st Anniversary baby, I got you forever! ❤️ @bammybestowed

BamBam also shared a cute photo of the both of them with the caption:

Happy First Tradversary Papi @iamteddya ❤️

Congrats to the couple

Photo Credit: bammybestowed