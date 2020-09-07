Connect with us

Happy First Tradversary to BamBam & Teddy A ❤️

Eniola Badmus Is Such A Stunner

Your Exclusive First Look at the Official Teaser & Poster for “Citation”

Erica gets Disqualified, Lucy Evicted & More Highlights on #BBNaija Day 48

Sporty Mums Get Ready! Nike Is Launching A Maternity Collection Just For You

Bukayo Saka has been Nominated for the 2020 PFA Young Players Award

Jesse Jagz is Married 💍

These #BBNaija Lockdown Housemates Just Dropped Some Pretty Cool Merch

Another Marital Dispute to Settle, this time it's Bad Habits - Watch Episode 5 of "Therapy"

#BBNaija Day - 47: Trikytee wins the Arena Games & Housemates Get Ready to turn up with DJ Kaywise

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

One of our BBNaija couples, BamBam and Teddy Aare celebrating a year of marriage and they have decided to celebrate in a very special way. The couple got married traditionally in a beautiful ceremony in the midst of their friends, family and loved ones, and to mark their first tradversary, they have decided to celebrate each other with a new photo and ardent words.

They officially began their exciting journey into parenthood in March, with the arrival of their baby girl, Zendaya.

Taking to his Instagram Teddy A wrote;

Happy 1st Anniversary baby, I got you forever! ❤️ @bammybestowed

BamBam also shared a cute photo of the both of them with the caption:

Happy First Tradversary Papi @iamteddya ❤️

Congrats to the couple

Photo Credit: bammybestowed

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

