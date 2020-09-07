Eniola Badmus Is Such A Stunner

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

31 mins ago

 on

Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus is a year older today, and she’s celebrating the occasion in the most fashionable way possible: with a brand-new photo spread on her Instagram.

In the accompanying caption, Eniola talks about how she looks forward to a fruitful and positive year ahead.

Happy birthday to my inner woman who has been mostly responsible for my wonderful deeds. I wish myself a superlative new year.

In another post, she wrote:

Happy birthday to me. As I clock a year older today, I hope I break the world’s record of the most celebrated human on earth

Scroll down to preview her new shoot.

Look 1

 

Look 2

 

Look 3

Photo Credit: eniola_badmus

