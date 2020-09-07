Erica’s Fans are Channeling all their Love, Light & Support with a GoFundMe Target of $100K

Her beautiful smile, charisma, acting skills, dance moves will be seriously missed on the BBNaija show. Even though she didn’t make it to the finals, everyone is ensuring Erica actualizes her hopes and aspirations.

She’s such a beautiful soul and her fans know this for sure.

Erica got two strikes… warnings, then she got a strong final warning, after which she got disqualified from the Big Brother Naija 2020 show on August 7, 2020.

Different reactions have continued to trail her disqualification. There were very serious comments, savage, sarcastic, heartwarming comments… Let’s just say mixed reactions and feelings everywhere. Some also compared her actions in the house to ex-BBNaija housemates CeeC and Tacha.

Here’s what CeeC has to say about Erica. She said:

Sometimes it’s not about winning a race but being part of a race. It is enough that you were part of the race. You’d be fine maybe not now but eventually..

I cannot wait to see Erica became a full blown successful actress, the independent indaboski, with every form of grace following her. #StarGirlErica #Erica #EricaGoFundMe

I pray for this and many more greatness to come IJN

Royal hairs just posted Erica, if you know you know Erica will be bigger than your winner

Let her heal first Elites keep supporting her, y’all know brands work with numbers.

