Sanwo-Olu says Tertiary Institutions in Lagos will Re-open from September 14

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State announced the reopening of tertiary institutions in the state effective Monday, September 14.

He disclosed this development during a regular briefing on the state’s COVID-19 status on Saturday, August 29. During his address, the governor announced that primary and secondary schools are also tentatively scheduled to re-open from September 21.

He explained that the decision to re-open schools in the state was based on indications that the pandemic has peaked in the state as the number of new cases continues to steadily decline. Restaurants are now permitted to open for in-dining services, although they must continue to ensure spaces are only filled up to 50 per cent capacity at all times.

As for the re-opening of event centres, bars, night clubs, beaches, cinemas, and other public spaces, a review will be done in September to decide whether to grant permission.

These are 4 takeaways from today’s briefing:

  • The Lagos State government is launching a free COVID-19 Care Pack, which contains medications, hand sanitizers, face masks and handy medical equipment that could be used to check the body temperature. “In the event that someone tests positive to the virus but would prefer home-based care as against staying at the isolation centre, this care pack will be given to such people to aid their treatment and management of the virus,” the statement says.
  • All tertiary institutions in Lagos State are to re-open for academic activities from September 14, 2020.
  • Primary and secondary schools will resume on September 21, 2020, “but this date could be subjected to further review”.
  • Until the virus is under adequate control, all event centres, bars, lounges, night clubs, spas, beaches, cinemas, gyms and game arcades will remain shut till further notice.

As the effects of COVID-19 continues to alter our way of life, we are launching a free COVID-19 Care Pack, which contains medications, hand sanitizers, face masks and handy medical equipment that could be used to check the body temperature. In the event that someone tests positive to the virus but would prefer home-based care as against staying at the isolation center, this care pack will be given to such people to aid their treatment and management of the virus. Also, after deliberations and consultations with stakeholders, we have made the decision that all tertiary institutions in Lagos State are to re-open for academic activities from September 14, 2020. While primary and secondary schools are to resume on September 21, 2020, but this date could be subjected to further review. Until we are confident that we have the virus under adequate control, all event centers, bars, lounges, night clubs, spas, beaches, cinemas, gyms and game arcades are to remain shut till further notice. We are completely and understandably sympathetic to the plight of business owners, especially those operating in the hospitality and tourism sectors. We are not oblivious to the challenges being faced due to the continued closure of businesses, it is imperative that we make sure controls are measures are put in place, so we don’t find ourselves fighting a lost battle with COVID-19. We would make concrete decisions on easing the lockdown in this sector before the end of September. The ease of lockdown is the outcome of a careful and deliberate attempt to ensure that livelihoods are not crippled by the overwhelmingly disruptive impact of the virus. It is certainly not an invitation to carelessness nor nonchalance We will continue to keep our citizens informed and updated on the decisions we are taking in response to the pandemic. We will also continue to ask for your understanding and cooperation. These are challenging times for all of us, and it requires extra levels of patience, sacrifice and understanding. Thank You.

