Sanwo-Olu says Tertiary Institutions in Lagos will Re-open from September 14

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State announced the reopening of tertiary institutions in the state effective Monday, September 14.

He disclosed this development during a regular briefing on the state’s COVID-19 status on Saturday, August 29. During his address, the governor announced that primary and secondary schools are also tentatively scheduled to re-open from September 21.

He explained that the decision to re-open schools in the state was based on indications that the pandemic has peaked in the state as the number of new cases continues to steadily decline. Restaurants are now permitted to open for in-dining services, although they must continue to ensure spaces are only filled up to 50 per cent capacity at all times.

As for the re-opening of event centres, bars, night clubs, beaches, cinemas, and other public spaces, a review will be done in September to decide whether to grant permission.

These are 4 takeaways from today’s briefing: