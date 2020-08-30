Connect with us

News

“A Selfless Hero“ — Tributes Pour In for Captain Chike Ernest, Pilot of the Plane that Crashed in Opebi

News

Sanwo-Olu says Tertiary Institutions in Lagos will Re-open from September 14

News

Akinwumi Adesina Re-elected as President of the African Development Bank

News

Kelechi Kaycee Madu is the first Black Justice Minister & Solicitor General in Alberta, Canada | Here's Everything We Know About Him

News

Some Good News: Health Commissioner Akin Abayomi says Lagos is Past the Worst of the Coronavirus Pandemic

News

6 Suspected Killers of Uwa Have Been Arrested

News

$200 Billion - That's How Much Jeff Bezos is now Worth

BN TV News

Melania & Tiffany Trump Came Through for Donald Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention

News

People Are Divided Over a Supreme Court Decision that Voids the Igbo Native Law that Disinherits Female Children

News

New Video: KayQ feat. OmmyJay - Over 1.5

News

“A Selfless Hero“ — Tributes Pour In for Captain Chike Ernest, Pilot of the Plane that Crashed in Opebi

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A Bell 206-3 helicopter with registration number 5N-BQW belonging to Quorum Aviation crashed into a wall between two buildings at 16 A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja on Friday, August 28, 2020.

Witnesses said the aircraft first hovered around the area and suddenly began to shake as it nosedived with a heavy noise. It fell in between two compounds; the cockpit on one side and the tail on the other. The walls of the compounds were damaged as were some cars parked therein.

According to the statement issued by Quorum Aviation, the three occupants were crew members who flew in from Port Harcourt.

Two of the crew members died at the scene of the incident while the third person survived and was rushed to the ICU in Lagos State University Teaching Hospital LASUTH.

Sadly, he later lost his life.

Nigerians are paying tributes to the pilot identified as Captain Chike Ernest for avoiding maximum casualties.

According to human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, Captain Chike Ernest, manoeuvred the ailing chopper to avoid maximum casualties on the ground. He dumped fuel to avoid explosion on impact.

Paying tribute to the selfless hero, he wrote:

Chike Ernest is not the one trending in Nigeria today on twitter, at least no on my end, however he deserves to be honoured as a selfless hero he is.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, released statements expressing their sadness over this sad news via their respective Twitter account.

 

 

See some tributes below:

View this post on Instagram

Keep flying Chika ❤️🙏🏾

A post shared by Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@tiwasavage) on

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Set Smarter Business Goals Using the 80/20 Rule

Chioma Ehiaguina: Workplace Hazards & Holding Employers Accountable

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Rita Idehai of Ecobater is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php