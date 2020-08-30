“A Selfless Hero“ — Tributes Pour In for Captain Chike Ernest, Pilot of the Plane that Crashed in Opebi

A Bell 206-3 helicopter with registration number 5N-BQW belonging to Quorum Aviation crashed into a wall between two buildings at 16 A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja on Friday, August 28, 2020.

Witnesses said the aircraft first hovered around the area and suddenly began to shake as it nosedived with a heavy noise. It fell in between two compounds; the cockpit on one side and the tail on the other. The walls of the compounds were damaged as were some cars parked therein.

According to the statement issued by Quorum Aviation, the three occupants were crew members who flew in from Port Harcourt.

Two of the crew members died at the scene of the incident while the third person survived and was rushed to the ICU in Lagos State University Teaching Hospital LASUTH.

Sadly, he later lost his life.

Nigerians are paying tributes to the pilot identified as Captain Chike Ernest for avoiding maximum casualties.

According to human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, Captain Chike Ernest, manoeuvred the ailing chopper to avoid maximum casualties on the ground. He dumped fuel to avoid explosion on impact.

Paying tribute to the selfless hero, he wrote:

Chike Ernest is not the one trending in Nigeria today on twitter, at least no on my end, however he deserves to be honoured as a selfless hero he is.

This Is Captain Chike Ernest, pilot of the helicopter that crashed into 2 homes in Lagos yesterday. He manoeuvred the ailing chopper to avoid maximum casualties on ground, he dumped fuel to avoid explosion on impact. Initially survived but our ill equipped hospitals failed him/1 pic.twitter.com/uYmvyTJZsp — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) August 29, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, released statements expressing their sadness over this sad news via their respective Twitter account.

President @MBuhari commiserates with families, friends and associates of victims of the Bell 206 helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation which crashed Friday into a building in Opebi, Lagos State. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 28, 2020

Asiwaju Tinubu Commiserates with Victims of Helicopter Crash All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, commiserates with families, relations, and friends of those who lost their lives in the crash on Friday of a helicopter belonging to Quorum Aviation. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) August 28, 2020

He wishes the survivor of the crash soonest recovery.@tunderahmanu @ekometa — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) August 28, 2020

I have ordered an immediate integrity test conduct on both of the affected buildings to know the level of impact. We are taking on the responsibility of renovations and will provide all the necessary support to cushion the effects of this tragic incident . pic.twitter.com/YFhktzXy8d — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) August 29, 2020

My sincere condolences to families, friends and associates of the victims of the helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation which crashed in Opebi, earlier today. It is indeed a very sad and unfortunate incident, and it is my prayer that God grants the deceased eternal rest…1/3 — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) August 28, 2020

Security officers and staff of LASEMA have been deployed to the scene of the crash to secure life and properties and forestall the break of law and order in that vicinity. My heartfelt condolences once again to everyone directly or indirectly impacted by this sad incident. 3/3 — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) August 28, 2020

See some tributes below:

Last-minute heroic maneuver by Caption Chike Ernest, the pilot of the helicopter that crashed in Opebi, Lagos, who maneuvered the chopper to safely minimize impact and reduce casualties. Thank you, Chike! Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/pVMebLqUwr — Eduozor Henrie (@Ifyduoz) August 29, 2020

Rest In Peace Pilot Chike Ernest. People say you were a good and caring man.

Reports have it that even while facing death, you were still compassionate and minimised damages.

God rest your soul.

May God's comfort be with those you left behind. pic.twitter.com/midaAnH5d0 — Christianne (@Krysty_Ann) August 29, 2020